Dublin events coming up

Dublin Journal
 7 days ago

(DUBLIN, GA) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dublin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oP21p_0bSNLzxp00

Matt Adams, Master Illusionist

Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2519 US-80, Dublin, GA

Matt Adams, Master Illusionist is on Facebook. To connect with Matt Adams, Master Illusionist, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZeBA_0bSNLzxp00

9am-10am Coffee Connections Dodge County (Paused due to COVID-19)

Eastman, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 5018 Courthouse Cir, Eastman, GA

Join us for relationship building and resource sharing while enjoying coffee together. A gourmet blend of hot coffee and warm fellowship! Coffee Connections Flyer\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svvDm_0bSNLzxp00

Dublin Welcome to the City

Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 116 N Jefferson St, Dublin, GA

Come meet us - your local Bulldogs - at our Welcome to the City event! We’re your UGA Alumni chapter and we want to tell you what we’re up to like game-watching parties, supporting student...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihNsu_0bSNLzxp00

Life University Men’s Soccer at Middle Georgia State University

Cochran, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Life University Men\'s Soccer at Middle Georgia State University https://liferunningeagles.com/calendar.aspx?id=3722\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jVhu_0bSNLzxp00

Jason Crabb

Dublin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 314 Academy Avenue, Dublin, GA 31021

Amazing night of Worship and Wisdom with Jason Crabb and comedian Mickey Bell

With Dublin Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

