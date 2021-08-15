Dublin events coming up

(DUBLIN, GA) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dublin:

Matt Adams, Master Illusionist Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2519 US-80, Dublin, GA

Matt Adams, Master Illusionist is on Facebook. To connect with Matt Adams, Master Illusionist, join Facebook today.

9am-10am Coffee Connections Dodge County (Paused due to COVID-19) Eastman, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 5018 Courthouse Cir, Eastman, GA

Join us for relationship building and resource sharing while enjoying coffee together. A gourmet blend of hot coffee and warm fellowship! Coffee Connections Flyer



Dublin Welcome to the City Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 116 N Jefferson St, Dublin, GA

Come meet us - your local Bulldogs - at our Welcome to the City event! We’re your UGA Alumni chapter and we want to tell you what we’re up to like game-watching parties, supporting student...

Life University Men’s Soccer at Middle Georgia State University Cochran, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Life University Men\'s Soccer at Middle Georgia State University https://liferunningeagles.com/calendar.aspx?id=3722



Jason Crabb Dublin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 314 Academy Avenue, Dublin, GA 31021

Amazing night of Worship and Wisdom with Jason Crabb and comedian Mickey Bell