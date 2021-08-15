Defiance events coming soon

(DEFIANCE, OH) Defiance has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Defiance:

Chicken Dinner Fundraiser at the Independence Dam Defiance, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 27722 County Rd 424, Defiance, OH

Drive-thru Chicken Dinner is on Facebook. To connect with Drive-thru Chicken Dinner, join Facebook today.

Bridge & Wolak Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 05:30 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Bridge (accordion & piano) & Wolak (clarinet & piano) are an internationally acclaimed duo who perform a unique classical music repertoire.

Trivia at the Crick - Disney Edition! Defiance, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 211 Carpenter Rd, Defiance, OH

You voted and the verdict is in - it's time for Disney at the Crick! Teams of up to 4 may participate! First 20 teams to arrive get into the game!

Buggies @ Bronson Defiance, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2121 Harding Rd, Defiance, OH

Monday Nights Through October 5:30pm till Bedtime Held At The Newly Renovated BRONSON PARK @ The South Edge Of Defiance Ohio on Powerdam Road (near the Splash Pad) Hot Rods, Classic Cars, Custom...

Ted Yoder Band Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 06:00 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Yoder’s hammered dulcimer cover of Tears for Fears’ Everybody Wants to Rule the World became the most-watched Facebook Live post in 2016.