Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas, GA

Douglas calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Douglas Updates
Douglas Updates
 7 days ago

(DOUGLAS, GA) Douglas is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Douglas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0Rsx_0bSNLxCN00

About The Martin Centre

Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 109 E Ashley St, Douglas, GA

Our history About The Martin Centre The Martin Theater opened in 1940 and closed as a movie theater in 1970. Restored to its art deco splendor, the theater is now known as the Martin Centre and is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KLnH_0bSNLxCN00

Worship Night

Broxton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 96 Boxwood, Broxton, GA

A night of worship through song with guest musicians and some of our in church favorites. Also check out other

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAWgm_0bSNLxCN00

2021 4-H Kickoff Celebration

Alma, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 South Dixon Street, Alma, GA 31510

It's back to school time for Bacon county 4-H'ers. Please let us know if you plan to attend!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431blQ_0bSNLxCN00

Bob Goff & Friends Tour

Douglas, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 109 East Ashley Street, Douglas, GA 31533

Join Bob and Maria Goff, singer/songwriter Megan Tibbits, and speaker/magician Taylor Hughes for a night full of whimsy, wonder, and Jesus.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Douglas Updates

Douglas Updates

Douglas, GA
63
Followers
159
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Douglas Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broxton, GA
City
Douglas, GA
Douglas, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Art Deco#Ga#The Martin Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy