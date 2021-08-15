Douglas calendar: Coming events

(DOUGLAS, GA) Douglas is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Douglas:

About The Martin Centre Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 109 E Ashley St, Douglas, GA

Our history About The Martin Centre The Martin Theater opened in 1940 and closed as a movie theater in 1970. Restored to its art deco splendor, the theater is now known as the Martin Centre and is...

Worship Night Broxton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 96 Boxwood, Broxton, GA

A night of worship through song with guest musicians and some of our in church favorites. Also check out other

2021 4-H Kickoff Celebration Alma, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 South Dixon Street, Alma, GA 31510

It's back to school time for Bacon county 4-H'ers. Please let us know if you plan to attend!!

Bob Goff & Friends Tour Douglas, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 109 East Ashley Street, Douglas, GA 31533

Join Bob and Maria Goff, singer/songwriter Megan Tibbits, and speaker/magician Taylor Hughes for a night full of whimsy, wonder, and Jesus.