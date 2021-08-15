Cancel
Seymour, IN

Seymour events calendar

Seymour Today
Seymour Today
 7 days ago

(SEYMOUR, IN) Seymour is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seymour:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0leMHs_0bSNLvQv00

Vinyl Escape @ Brewskies Downtown - Seymour

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 117 E 2nd St, Seymour, IN

Vinyl Escape @ Brewskies Downtown - Seymour at Brewskies Downtown, 117 E 2nd St, Seymour, IN 47274, Seymour, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bz1Z_0bSNLvQv00

The Steel Wheels in Seymour, Indiana

Seymour, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1155 A Avenue, Seymour, IN 47274

The Steel Wheels return to Seymour for the third time. We're holding this show at Aerial Hangar in Freeman Field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrtBc_0bSNLvQv00

Father Daughter Camp

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2221 IN-258, Seymour, IN

For most Dads, engaging in our daughters’ lives is a more daunting idea than it is with sons. They are little women, and let’s face it, we haven’t even scratched the surface of understanding the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JwvQ7_0bSNLvQv00

Fall Fun Night

Seymour, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3066 U.S. 50, Seymour, IN 47274

September's theme will be all about FALL! We will be potting up a mum and accent plants in a faux basket planter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GE9Ta_0bSNLvQv00

Imperfect Together – Wk 3

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 311 Myers St, Seymour, IN

SERIES TITLE: Imperfect Together SERIES Duration – 5 Weeks – August 1 – August 29, 2021 People may pretend, but there are no perfect marriages, no perfect families, and no perfect relationships...

Seymour Today

Seymour, IN
With Seymour Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Aerial Hangar#Freeman Field
