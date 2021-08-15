Seymour events calendar

(SEYMOUR, IN) Seymour is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seymour:

Vinyl Escape @ Brewskies Downtown - Seymour Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 117 E 2nd St, Seymour, IN

Vinyl Escape @ Brewskies Downtown - Seymour at Brewskies Downtown, 117 E 2nd St, Seymour, IN 47274, Seymour, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

The Steel Wheels in Seymour, Indiana Seymour, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1155 A Avenue, Seymour, IN 47274

The Steel Wheels return to Seymour for the third time. We're holding this show at Aerial Hangar in Freeman Field.

Father Daughter Camp Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2221 IN-258, Seymour, IN

For most Dads, engaging in our daughters’ lives is a more daunting idea than it is with sons. They are little women, and let’s face it, we haven’t even scratched the surface of understanding the...

Fall Fun Night Seymour, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3066 U.S. 50, Seymour, IN 47274

September's theme will be all about FALL! We will be potting up a mum and accent plants in a faux basket planter.

Imperfect Together – Wk 3 Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 311 Myers St, Seymour, IN

SERIES TITLE: Imperfect Together SERIES Duration – 5 Weeks – August 1 – August 29, 2021 People may pretend, but there are no perfect marriages, no perfect families, and no perfect relationships...