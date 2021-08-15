Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plainview, TX

Live events on the horizon in Plainview

Posted by 
Plainview Post
Plainview Post
 7 days ago

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Plainview has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Plainview area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vnA4W_0bSNLtfT00

Mobile unit visits Tulia

Tulia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 127 SW 2nd St #100, Tulia, TX

The Mobile Workforce Unit is a moving extension of the Workforce Center, bringing services directly to customers in need, through the multiple computer stations with internet access that allow job...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSWJn_0bSNLtfT00

Justin Gambino: The Revival Tour

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1001 W 7th, Plainview, TX

This year, Justin Gambino will embark on his "Revival" tour in the US with support from Ben Laine (in select cities in the New England area). The tour...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCvCg_0bSNLtfT00

City Council Meeting

Littlefield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

hr The City of Littlefield 301 XIT Drive Littlefield, TX 79339 | Phone: 806-385-5161 Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Plainview Post

Plainview Post

Plainview, TX
52
Followers
177
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Plainview Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulia, TX
Local
Texas Government
Plainview, TX
Government
City
Plainview, TX
City
Littlefield, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Mobile Workforce Unit#The Workforce Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy