Mcalester events coming up

(MCALESTER, OK) Mcalester is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcalester:

Trivia Night McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 E Washington Ave, McAlester, OK

Trivia Night is back! August 31 at 6PM Pittsburg County Habitat for Humanity will host Trivia Night at St John's Catholic Church. Teams of up to 6 can sign up for $210 or $35/person. That includes...

LIVE MUSIC: Isaac McClung McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Friday, August 20, Isaac McClung will perform LIVE at Spaceship Earth Coffee in Downtown McAlester! All ages welcome!

Story Time Eufaula, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 301 S 1st St, Eufaula, OK

Story time for pre-school aged children. Come and enjoy a story and a craft.

Mojo Gumbo Concert Eufaula, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 399 Lakeshore Dr, Eufaula, OK

Special concert to honor veterans and first responders. Scot Haggard, Dee Rock and other great bands. Tickets $20 can be purchased online or at Xtreme Resort. Clink on link below … Continue...

Annual Eufaula Indian Community Pow-wow Eufaula, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 301 N Main St, Main St, Eufaula, OK

The Eufaula Indian Community will host their Annual Eufaula Indian Community Pow-wow and Homecoming on Labor Day weekend. Features dancing contests, Native American arts and crafts and all kinds...