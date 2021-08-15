Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcalester, OK

Mcalester events coming up

Posted by 
Mcalester Digest
Mcalester Digest
 7 days ago

(MCALESTER, OK) Mcalester is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcalester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DryRq_0bSNLsmk00

Trivia Night

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 E Washington Ave, McAlester, OK

Trivia Night is back! August 31 at 6PM Pittsburg County Habitat for Humanity will host Trivia Night at St John's Catholic Church. Teams of up to 6 can sign up for $210 or $35/person. That includes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNvzu_0bSNLsmk00

LIVE MUSIC: Isaac McClung

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Friday, August 20, Isaac McClung will perform LIVE at Spaceship Earth Coffee in Downtown McAlester! All ages welcome!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CQCt_0bSNLsmk00

Story Time

Eufaula, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 301 S 1st St, Eufaula, OK

Story time for pre-school aged children. Come and enjoy a story and a craft.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zov6v_0bSNLsmk00

Mojo Gumbo Concert

Eufaula, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 399 Lakeshore Dr, Eufaula, OK

Special concert to honor veterans and first responders. Scot Haggard, Dee Rock and other great bands. Tickets $20 can be purchased online or at Xtreme Resort. Clink on link below … Continue...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBpFR_0bSNLsmk00

Annual Eufaula Indian Community Pow-wow

Eufaula, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 301 N Main St, Main St, Eufaula, OK

The Eufaula Indian Community will host their Annual Eufaula Indian Community Pow-wow and Homecoming on Labor Day weekend. Features dancing contests, Native American arts and crafts and all kinds...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mcalester Digest

Mcalester Digest

Mcalester, OK
59
Followers
145
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mcalester Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
Mcalester, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Eufaula, OK
State
Washington State
City
Mcalester, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St John#Catholic Church#Labor Day Weekend#Washington Ave#Arts And Crafts#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy