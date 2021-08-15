Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Dodge, IA

Coming soon: Fort Dodge events

Posted by 
Fort Dodge Digest
Fort Dodge Digest
 7 days ago

(FORT DODGE, IA) Fort Dodge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fort Dodge area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZgw1_0bSNLru100

Live @ River Hops

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Live @ River Hops . Event starts at Thu Jul 22 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Fort Dodge., Come see a live acoustic set and have a few locally brewed beers!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3voFnC_0bSNLru100

Farm to Fork

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 24 N 9th St suite d, Fort Dodge, IA

Main Street Fort Dodge and Green State Credit Union present an evening of family-style, farm-fresh cuisine, unique local wines and beers, and live music. You may also like the following events...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krtO5_0bSNLru100

Stop N’ Shop

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Stop N\' Shop includes the following items: Aspirin, Band Aids, Batteries-variety of sizes, Books-adult coloring, dictionaries, puzzle, Candy-many varieties, sugar free, gum, Cards-all varieties...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzIHx_0bSNLru100

Gilmore City Farmers Market

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 24 N 9th St, Fort Dodge, IA

Season: Summer Market Hours June 1 - August 31, 2021Tuesdays, 4PM - 6:30PM Location: 402 SE E Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2azFzL_0bSNLru100

Salsa Class!

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1762 Johnson Ave, Fort Dodge, IA

Come learn to dance Salsa with us! - $45 per month per couple / $15 per week - $35 per month per person / $10 per week - No partner required ¡Ven a aprender a bailar Salsa con nosotros! - $45 por...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge Digest

Fort Dodge, IA
52
Followers
180
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Dodge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Fort Dodge, IA
Government
City
Fort Dodge, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Ia Main Street Fort#Green State Credit Union#Band Aids#Ia Come#Ven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy