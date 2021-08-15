Coming soon: Fort Dodge events

(FORT DODGE, IA) Fort Dodge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fort Dodge area:

Live @ River Hops Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Live @ River Hops . Event starts at Thu Jul 22 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Fort Dodge., Come see a live acoustic set and have a few locally brewed beers!

Farm to Fork Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 24 N 9th St suite d, Fort Dodge, IA

Main Street Fort Dodge and Green State Credit Union present an evening of family-style, farm-fresh cuisine, unique local wines and beers, and live music. You may also like the following events...

Stop N’ Shop Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Stop N\' Shop includes the following items: Aspirin, Band Aids, Batteries-variety of sizes, Books-adult coloring, dictionaries, puzzle, Candy-many varieties, sugar free, gum, Cards-all varieties...

Gilmore City Farmers Market Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 24 N 9th St, Fort Dodge, IA

Season: Summer Market Hours June 1 - August 31, 2021Tuesdays, 4PM - 6:30PM Location: 402 SE E Avenue

Salsa Class! Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1762 Johnson Ave, Fort Dodge, IA

Come learn to dance Salsa with us! - $45 per month per couple / $15 per week - $35 per month per person / $10 per week - No partner required ¡Ven a aprender a bailar Salsa con nosotros! - $45 por...