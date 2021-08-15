Corinth events coming soon

(CORINTH, MS) Live events are coming to Corinth.

Faith News Children’s Musical Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 84 Alcorn Co Rd 106, Corinth, MS

The children’s ministry of Farmington Baptist Church presents “Faith News”: a children’s musical. Everyone is invited to attend!

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" at the Crossroads Museum C.A.R.E. Garden Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 221 N Fillmore St, Corinth, MS

Come close out summer with Shakespeare in the C.A.R.E. Garden in downtown Corinth!

Northeast MS. Long Beards Chapter, MS Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 251 Co Rd 745, Corinth, MS

Northeast MS. Long Beards Chapter, MSTickets:Single: $60.00Couple: $80.00Sponsor: $320.00Jake: $20.00

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 303 S Fulton Dr, Corinth, MS

RELOCATED TO CT-A FOR WEATHER! Come close out summer with some Shakespeare!

Selmer: McNairy Co. News — Lifeline Blood Services Selmer, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

LIFELINE Blood Services 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20 Dyersburg, TN 38024 Phone: (731) 427-4431 Toll Free: (800) 924-6572 Fax: (731) 422-4712 Hours of Operation: Sunday - Tuesday: 10am ...