Corinth events coming soon

(CORINTH, MS) Live events are coming to Corinth.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Corinth:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:15 PM
Address: 84 Alcorn Co Rd 106, Corinth, MS
The children’s ministry of Farmington Baptist Church presents “Faith News”: a children’s musical. Everyone is invited to attend!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 221 N Fillmore St, Corinth, MS
Come close out summer with Shakespeare in the C.A.R.E. Garden in downtown Corinth!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 251 Co Rd 745, Corinth, MS
Northeast MS. Long Beards Chapter, MSTickets:Single: $60.00Couple: $80.00Sponsor: $320.00Jake: $20.00
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 303 S Fulton Dr, Corinth, MS
RELOCATED TO CT-A FOR WEATHER! Come close out summer with some Shakespeare!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
LIFELINE Blood Services 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20 Dyersburg, TN 38024 Phone: (731) 427-4431 Toll Free: (800) 924-6572 Fax: (731) 422-4712 Hours of Operation: Sunday - Tuesday: 10am ...
