Corinth, MS

Corinth events coming soon

Corinth News Watch
Corinth News Watch
 7 days ago

(CORINTH, MS) Live events are coming to Corinth.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Corinth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WlYoD_0bSNLoV400

Faith News Children’s Musical

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 84 Alcorn Co Rd 106, Corinth, MS

The children’s ministry of Farmington Baptist Church presents “Faith News”: a children’s musical. Everyone is invited to attend!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZPbS_0bSNLoV400

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" at the Crossroads Museum C.A.R.E. Garden

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 221 N Fillmore St, Corinth, MS

Come close out summer with Shakespeare in the C.A.R.E. Garden in downtown Corinth!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rgRC_0bSNLoV400

Northeast MS. Long Beards Chapter, MS

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 251 Co Rd 745, Corinth, MS

Northeast MS. Long Beards Chapter, MSTickets:Single: $60.00Couple: $80.00Sponsor: $320.00Jake: $20.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x76HQ_0bSNLoV400

RELOCATED TO CT-A FOR WEATHER - "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 303 S Fulton Dr, Corinth, MS

RELOCATED TO CT-A FOR WEATHER! Come close out summer with some Shakespeare!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VABzh_0bSNLoV400

Selmer: McNairy Co. News — Lifeline Blood Services

Selmer, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

LIFELINE Blood Services 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20 Dyersburg, TN 38024 Phone: (731) 427-4431 Toll Free: (800) 924-6572 Fax: (731) 422-4712 Hours of Operation: Sunday - Tuesday: 10am ...

Corinth News Watch

Corinth News Watch

Corinth, MS
With Corinth News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

