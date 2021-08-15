Live events Brainerd — what’s coming up

(BRAINERD, MN) Live events are lining up on the Brainerd calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brainerd:

Citrus Sunshine DIY Soap Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 719 Laurel St, Brainerd, MN

Join us for some DIY fun in our in-store classroom. Take in the last of summer’s sunshine with this bright and invigorating soap project! Stripes of red, orange and yellow dance together in this...

Northern Pacific Wedding Expo Brainerd, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1511 Northern Pacific Road, Brainerd, MN 56401

With a vision of creating your dreamiest wedding day, we have curated Minnesota's most luxurious and exquisite wedding vendors to explore.

Adult Skills Tennis | Ages 16+ Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11266 Pine Beach Peninsula, Brainerd, MN

Tennis lessons for ages 16+ Time: 10:25 - 11:10AM Location: Tennis Courts at Tennis & Croquet Club Cost: $15 per person Reserve: Call 218-855-5913 to register in advance

TAPPED & CORKED - 6TH ANNUAL TASTING EVENT FUNDRAISER Brainerd, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 Jackson Street, Brainerd, MN 56401

The 6th Annual Tapped and Corked Event, presented by The Brainerd Sports Boosters is happening!!

Free Water Ski Show - August 15 Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1619 NE, Washington St, Brainerd, MN

Join Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and Scooby Doo as they look for clues about the missing star of the show. Will they be able to reunite the team in time for the final pyramid? Join us for this...