Live events on the horizon in Juneau

 7 days ago

(JUNEAU, AK) Live events are coming to Juneau.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Juneau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9Agd_0bSNLkyA00

Wild Alaska Escape – Juneau to Ketchikan

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Cruise on the Lindblad Expeditions ship National Geographic Sea Lion: Wild Alaska Escape – Juneau to Ketchikan. Contact your Virtuoso Advisor for details on special amenities and exclusive benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1GkQ_0bSNLkyA00

Discover Eaglecrest Day

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3000 Fish Creek Rd, Juneau, AK

Discover Eaglecrest Day is Saturday, August 28 from 11-4 PM. Join us for a day of summer fun, hiking, biking, disc golf, live music, grilling, and chilling! You can also purchase and print your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eipMJ_0bSNLkyA00

Southeast Feast HAPPY HOUR with Hank Shaw

Juneau, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 300 Whittier Street, Juneau, AK 99801

Southeast Feast 2021 is a Happy Hour with Hank -- featuring special guest, Hank Shaw, and his newest cookbook!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSZnt_0bSNLkyA00

Juneau String Ensembles Rehearsal

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK

© 2021. All Right Reserved RLC | 740 W 10th Street, Juneau, Alaska 99801 | (907) 586-2380 | rlcoffice@ak.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QX07f_0bSNLkyA00

Wobbles League

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Montana Creek Rd, Juneau, AK

50 Targets per week thrown for 4 weeks. Lewis payout. $20.00 entry fee

