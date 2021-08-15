Live events on the horizon in Juneau
(JUNEAU, AK) Live events are coming to Juneau.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Juneau:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Cruise on the Lindblad Expeditions ship National Geographic Sea Lion: Wild Alaska Escape – Juneau to Ketchikan. Contact your Virtuoso Advisor for details on special amenities and exclusive benefits.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 3000 Fish Creek Rd, Juneau, AK
Discover Eaglecrest Day is Saturday, August 28 from 11-4 PM. Join us for a day of summer fun, hiking, biking, disc golf, live music, grilling, and chilling! You can also purchase and print your...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 300 Whittier Street, Juneau, AK 99801
Southeast Feast 2021 is a Happy Hour with Hank -- featuring special guest, Hank Shaw, and his newest cookbook!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: Montana Creek Rd, Juneau, AK
50 Targets per week thrown for 4 weeks. Lewis payout. $20.00 entry fee
