Cañon City, CO

Canon City calendar: What's coming up

Cañon City News Watch
 7 days ago

(CANON CITY, CO) Canon City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Canon City area:

Donkey Derby Days - Art Show

Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 9283 S, CO-67, Cripple Creek, CO

While you are in town for Donkey Derby Days don't forget to swing by the Heritage Center to check out works of art produced by Teller County artists. Many artists will be onsite during the show.

Hoptown at Coyote's Coffee Den

Penrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 675 CO-115, Penrose, CO

Join us for brunch out on the patio at Coyote's. Great views, eats, drinks, and a truly Colorado experience.

2 Day Survival for Beginners

Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 71 Monarch Dr, Cripple Creek, CO

About This beginner survival class is designed for students that enjoy the outdoors but feel they need to improve upon their knowledge and skills to better […]

Cripple Creek Rally & Festival

Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

This year's Cripple Creek Salute to American Veterans Rally will be held August 21st through August 23rd, 2020. This is the longest running of all Colorado motorcycle events, and the organizers...

I Ought to be in Pictures

Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 139 E Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek, CO

Neil Simon’s I Ought to be in Pictures will have you laughing one minute and in tears the next, in […]

With Cañon City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

