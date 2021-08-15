Cancel
Wailuku, HI

Wailuku calendar: What's coming up

Wailuku Journal
Wailuku Journal
 7 days ago

(WAILUKU, HI) Live events are coming to Wailuku.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wailuku area:

Kikakila Band with Geri Valdriz

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 59 Kanoa St, Wailuku, HI

Kikakila Band with Geri Valdriz is on Facebook. To connect with Kikakila Band with Geri Valdriz, join Facebook today.

POWER UP COMEDY PRESENTS: OPEN MIC! NO COVER!

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 300 Maalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI

Description Every Tuesday Open Mic Comedy! Hone in on your craft, test out new jokes, practice your stage presence, we’re open! i

Maui Sunday Market

Kahului, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: Kahului, HI

Come shop a huge variety of island vendors (craft & artisan booths) and taste the delights of local food trucks while enjoying live entertainment in this Kahului market every week.

Sugar Museum Tour

Kahului, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 3957 Hansen Road, Kahului, HI 96732

One reservation covers you or your entire group! Pay upon arrival: $7 age13-59, $5 age 60+, $2 age 6-12, Hawaii resident free with I.D.

Cary-okay Drum-along with Cary Ritt

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 59 Kanoa St, Wailuku, HI

Cary-okay Drum-along with Cary Ritt is on Facebook. To connect with Cary-okay Drum-along with Cary Ritt, join Facebook today.

