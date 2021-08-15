Cancel
Murray, KY

Murray events coming up

Posted by 
Murray Digest
Murray Digest
 7 days ago

(MURRAY, KY) Live events are lining up on the Murray calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Murray:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhjPy_0bSNLgRG00

10 Year Reunion: Calloway Class of 2011

Murray, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 926 South 12th Street, Murray, KY 42071

Join us on September 25th from 5pm-7pm at the Murray Banquet Center as we celebrate our 10 year reunion with drinks and appetizers!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14P9al_0bSNLgRG00

ART EXHIBIT: LORRIE FREDETTE: Nowhere Else Exists

Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: Murray, KY

The Murray State University Galleries and the Department of Art & Design are pleased to announce Lorrie Fredette: Nowhere Else Exists. Show dates for Nowhere Else Exists are August 17 through...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WyyOw_0bSNLgRG00

The Coney Express @ Lonestar Rodeo in Benton

Benton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

The Coney Express will be at the "Lonestar Rodeo" in Benton on Sat, August 28th from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. We will be serving fresh and hot: - coney dogs - polish sausage - nachos - and more! The Coney...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPrzc_0bSNLgRG00

First District Lincoln Reagan Dinner in Murray, KY

Murray, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Cs-1075, Murray, KY 42071

Keynote speaker Sen. Rand Paul will deliver a message of courage to Republicans with Cong. James Comer and KY elected officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mfH8_0bSNLgRG00

Comfort Measures for Pregnancy and Birth

Murray, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 609 South 4th Street, Murray, KY 42071

Join us for a night of learning about all the different comfort measures you can use to help you through your pregnancy and birth.

Murray Digest

Murray Digest

Murray, KY
With Murray Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

