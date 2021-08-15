Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, IA

Burlington calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Burlington Voice
Burlington Voice
 7 days ago

(BURLINGTON, IA) Burlington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burlington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8nWt_0bSNLfYX00

"BRE Summer Concert Series"

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 N Front St, Burlington, IA

Join us on the riverfront for our August BRE Summer Concert Series! Check out the lineup below: August 27: Hellow Dave & Duke & the Band on the Fly 6pm / Gates: 5pm (FREE) August 28: Phil Vassar ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDafM_0bSNLfYX00

Raven's Ride For Cystic Fibrosis

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

We will be having our 3rd annual Raven's Ride for Cystic Fibrosis. Registration starts at 9am with kickstands up by 11am. Ghost of Judas will be joining us for the 2nd year in a row to rock the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhtDY_0bSNLfYX00

August Gallery Show: Strange Girls Club

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 301 Jefferson St #1, Burlington, IA

Southeast Iowa painter Mary Ilmberger Scott and potter Linda Ross of Chestnut Hill Pottery bring their unique talents together in The Strange Girls Club, the August gallery show at the Art Center...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082XSW_0bSNLfYX00

Jefferson Street Farmers Market

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours May 6 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 4:30 PM - 7 PM Location: 300-500 Blocks Jefferson Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLvSM_0bSNLfYX00

Introduction to Defensive Shooting/Home Defense ($125.00)

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 10840 Mill Dam Rd, Burlington, IA

This class is for anyone who has a firearm in the home. Beginner or intermediate. Single parent, hunter, recreational or competitive shooter, or anyone interested in defending their family from a...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Burlington Voice

Burlington Voice

Burlington, IA
67
Followers
174
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Burlington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Burlington, IA
Government
City
Burlington, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Vassar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cystic Fibrosis#Ia Join#Raven#Jefferson#Chestnut Hill Pottery#The Strange Girls Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy