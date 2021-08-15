Burlington calendar: What's coming up

(BURLINGTON, IA) Burlington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burlington:

"BRE Summer Concert Series" Burlington, IA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 N Front St, Burlington, IA

Join us on the riverfront for our August BRE Summer Concert Series! Check out the lineup below: August 27: Hellow Dave & Duke & the Band on the Fly 6pm / Gates: 5pm (FREE) August 28: Phil Vassar ...

Raven's Ride For Cystic Fibrosis Burlington, IA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

We will be having our 3rd annual Raven's Ride for Cystic Fibrosis. Registration starts at 9am with kickstands up by 11am. Ghost of Judas will be joining us for the 2nd year in a row to rock the...

August Gallery Show: Strange Girls Club Burlington, IA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 301 Jefferson St #1, Burlington, IA

Southeast Iowa painter Mary Ilmberger Scott and potter Linda Ross of Chestnut Hill Pottery bring their unique talents together in The Strange Girls Club, the August gallery show at the Art Center...

Jefferson Street Farmers Market Burlington, IA

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours May 6 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 4:30 PM - 7 PM Location: 300-500 Blocks Jefferson Street

Introduction to Defensive Shooting/Home Defense ($125.00) Burlington, IA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 10840 Mill Dam Rd, Burlington, IA

This class is for anyone who has a firearm in the home. Beginner or intermediate. Single parent, hunter, recreational or competitive shooter, or anyone interested in defending their family from a...