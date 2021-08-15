Cancel
Faribault, MN

Coming soon: Faribault events

Faribault Today
Faribault Today
 7 days ago

(FARIBAULT, MN) Live events are coming to Faribault.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Faribault:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kePKx_0bSNLefo00

Moose Lodge family picnic

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Moose Lodge family picnic is an annual lodge fundraiser. Bring the whole family and enjoy food, fun and friends! Also check out other Trips & Adventurous Activities in Faribault , Nonprofit Events...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iy74x_0bSNLefo00

SAIL – Faribault

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 11 Division St E, Faribault, MN

SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1aBv_0bSNLefo00

Men’s Group

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 333 Western Ave, Faribault, MN

We would love to have you join our men\'s group each Wednesday morning at Perkins in Fariboult 7:00 am. This is a great time of growing as men and looking at God\'s word.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E49TP_0bSNLefo00

JARIPEO BRAVO - FARIBAULT, MN. Sábado 21 Agosto

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:20 PM

JARIPEO BRAVO - FARIBAULT, MN. Sábado 21 Agosto at 1814 2nd Ave NW, Faribault, MN 55021-3033, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 12:20 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMm4T_0bSNLefo00

2021 SSM Friends of Golf COE-AM - Faribault, MN 2021

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1515 Shumway Ave, Faribault, MN

Join Shattuck-St. Mary’s Golf Center of Excellence in their first annual golf fundraiser on August 26. This will be a 2 best balls of 4 shamble format. Teams will consist of three amateurs being...

