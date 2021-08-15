Live events coming up in South Lake Tahoe

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) South Lake Tahoe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Lake Tahoe:

The Loft Nightly Promotions South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA

The Loft Theatre-Lounge-Dining in the Heavenly Village, South Lake Tahoe, California, is pleased to announce the return of their popular nightly promotions with specials and entertainment 7-nights...

David Goldrake South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Buy Magic Fusion: Robert Hall tickets to see incredible illusions live and in-person on Tue, Aug 31, 2021 7:00 pm at The Loft Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe, CA.

Jukebox SF at South Lake Tahoe South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 PM

Come out and enjoy the beauty of South Lake Tahoe. Heavenly Village has awesome food, great shops and Jukebox SF performing live! Also check out other Performances in Lake Tahoe , Entertainment...

Magic Fusion at The Loft Theatre South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Magic Fusion at the Loft Theatre & Lounge. A perfect blend of intimate Magic & Comedy. The Loft in the Heavenly Village, South Lake Tahoe, CA, is pleased to announce that their show MAGIC FUSION...

El Dorado County Certified Farmer’s Market South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 2748 Young St, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Certified Farmer\'s Market held at the American Legion parking lot, 8:00 am - 1:00 pm Tuesdays, June 2, through October 12, 2021. Just picked produce is sold by the farmers, which is nutritionally...