South Lake Tahoe, CA

Live events coming up in South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe Times
South Lake Tahoe Times
 7 days ago

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) South Lake Tahoe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Lake Tahoe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUYcT_0bSNLb1d00

The Loft Nightly Promotions

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA

The Loft Theatre-Lounge-Dining in the Heavenly Village, South Lake Tahoe, California, is pleased to announce the return of their popular nightly promotions with specials and entertainment 7-nights...

David Goldrake

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Buy Magic Fusion: Robert Hall tickets to see incredible illusions live and in-person on Tue, Aug 31, 2021 7:00 pm at The Loft Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe, CA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zoDp5_0bSNLb1d00

Jukebox SF at South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 PM

Come out and enjoy the beauty of South Lake Tahoe. Heavenly Village has awesome food, great shops and Jukebox SF performing live! Also check out other Performances in Lake Tahoe , Entertainment...

Magic Fusion at The Loft Theatre

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Magic Fusion at the Loft Theatre & Lounge. A perfect blend of intimate Magic & Comedy. The Loft in the Heavenly Village, South Lake Tahoe, CA, is pleased to announce that their show MAGIC FUSION...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zb2RC_0bSNLb1d00

El Dorado County Certified Farmer’s Market

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 2748 Young St, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Certified Farmer\'s Market held at the American Legion parking lot, 8:00 am - 1:00 pm Tuesdays, June 2, through October 12, 2021. Just picked produce is sold by the farmers, which is nutritionally...

With South Lake Tahoe Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

