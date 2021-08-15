Live events on the horizon in Nixa

(NIXA, MO) Live events are lining up on the Nixa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nixa area:

Escape The Indoors and Join Pack 434! Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 591 McCroskey St, Nixa, MO

Escape the Indoors and Join the Pack for a night of fun and games! We'll have information about how you and your family can join the fun. The event will be at the Nixa Memorial Post 434 591...

CC Links Diversity and Inclusion Lunch and Learn Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 106 W Sherman Way Unit 6, Nixa, MO

Building diversity partnerships in the workplace through inclusive opportunities. CC Links and the Nixa Chamber of Commerce are partnering to bring diversity and inclusion training to local...

Art Camp: Picasso Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Art Zone will be offering Art Camps every Mon, Tue. Thur and Friday all summer long! Attend 3 Full Day Camps in the same week and you will get to do the pottery wheel too! We will begin our day...

Ignite - College & Career Ministry Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Every Tuesday night at 7 pm, we meet up at a house to do life with one another through a college and young adult small group. Each week is a little different and fun, but at the core of everything...

Modern Tournament to benefit Daniel Breon Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 701 N McCroskey St Suite 6, Nixa, MO

Daniel Breon, one of our local players for many years, has recently had a set of unfortunate circumstances that has led to the amputation of his foot. All proceeds from entry to this event will be...