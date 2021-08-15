Cancel
Nixa, MO

Live events on the horizon in Nixa

Nixa News Beat
Nixa News Beat
 7 days ago

(NIXA, MO) Live events are lining up on the Nixa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nixa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YF1JR_0bSNLa8u00

Escape The Indoors and Join Pack 434!

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 591 McCroskey St, Nixa, MO

Escape the Indoors and Join the Pack for a night of fun and games! We'll have information about how you and your family can join the fun. The event will be at the Nixa Memorial Post 434 591...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49iMsi_0bSNLa8u00

CC Links Diversity and Inclusion Lunch and Learn

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 106 W Sherman Way Unit 6, Nixa, MO

Building diversity partnerships in the workplace through inclusive opportunities. CC Links and the Nixa Chamber of Commerce are partnering to bring diversity and inclusion training to local...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PG1Dy_0bSNLa8u00

Art Camp: Picasso

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Art Zone will be offering Art Camps every Mon, Tue. Thur and Friday all summer long! Attend 3 Full Day Camps in the same week and you will get to do the pottery wheel too! We will begin our day...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBEu3_0bSNLa8u00

Ignite - College & Career Ministry

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Every Tuesday night at 7 pm, we meet up at a house to do life with one another through a college and young adult small group. Each week is a little different and fun, but at the core of everything...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRbsO_0bSNLa8u00

Modern Tournament to benefit Daniel Breon

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 701 N McCroskey St Suite 6, Nixa, MO

Daniel Breon, one of our local players for many years, has recently had a set of unfortunate circumstances that has led to the amputation of his foot. All proceeds from entry to this event will be...

Learn More

Nixa News Beat

Nixa News Beat

Nixa, MO
With Nixa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

