What’s up Mason City: Local events calendar

(MASON CITY, IA) Mason City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mason City area:

Women United Speaker Series-Amber Morud Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9 N Federal Ave, Mason City, IA

Amber Morud, Director of Charlie Brown Preschool and Child Care will be talking about the Child Care Crisis and her work on the State of Iowa's Child Care Task Force. This event is free to attend.

Just Weights class Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:50 PM

Address: 471 S Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA

Just weights is a basic strength training class using dumbbells and bands. As you get stronger, you increase your dumbbell weight. We will work upper and lower body. Sara Bucknam is the instructor...

Mason City Farmers’ Market 2021 Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Mason City Farmers’ Market – open Tuesdays and Fridays 4 to 6 pm. We are now located in the City parking lot at the corner of 1st Street NE and Delaware in Mason City. Come and see our new market...

REFIT class Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 471 S Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA

REFIT® is a dance fitness class that rocks your body, heart, and soul with powerful moves and positive music, to inspire you from the inside out. The easy-to-follow class is perfect for both...

Fiber Arts Festival Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 S Federal Ave, Mason City, IA

Wright's first Iowa building, designed in 1908, restored and furnished with Arts and Crafts furniture and reproductions of period Wright furniture. The only middle-class home of his Prairie School...