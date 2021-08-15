Cancel
North Platte, NE

North Platte calendar: Events coming up

North Platte News Flash
North Platte News Flash
(NORTH PLATTE, NE) Live events are lining up on the North Platte calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the North Platte area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VuBM_0bSNLWYs00

Longhorn Bar Music Festival

Sutherland, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 930 South St, Sutherland, NE

The Sutherland Longhorn Bar presents country music superstar Randy Houser & Casey Donahew at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena for Longhorn Fest About this event Longhorn Bar Country Music Fest 2021 at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08BqfP_0bSNLWYs00

Pals Drop-in Cornhole League

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 4520 S Buffalo Bill Ave, North Platte, NE

$5 Drop-in League every Wednesday night all summer long. Cash […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xan2v_0bSNLWYs00

So,05.09.21 Wanderdate Singlewandern Dilsberg Runde um Heidelberg 50+

Maxwell, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: Julius Menzer Straße 1, 69151 Neckargemünd

Wanderdate ist ein einzigartiges Angebot zum entspannten Kennenlernen anderer, aktiver Singles aus Deiner Region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrL0H_0bSNLWYs00

Celebrate Recovery – North Platte

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1501 S Dewey St, North Platte, NE

Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDaSK_0bSNLWYs00

Lincoln County Raceway Championship Night

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 5015 W Rodeo Rd Ave, North Platte, NE

“Championship Night” IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stock, Sport Compact PRICES: General Admission: $10 | Kids 6-12: $5 | Kids Under 5 are FREE Pit Pass $20 Pit Pass | Kids 10 and...

