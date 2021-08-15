Cancel
Hackettstown, NJ

Hackettstown calendar: Coming events

Hackettstown News Beat
 7 days ago

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Hackettstown is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hackettstown:

Friday Nights at Donaldson Farms w/ James Off Main & Trevor B. Power Band

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 358 Allen Road, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Friday Nights at Donaldson Farms with James Off Main and the Trevor B. Power Band, outdoor dining and live music in the open air.

Hackensack Summer Concert Series

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE Tuesdays at 7:30 PM on the Green 7/13 ~ The Cameos 7/20 ~ Eaglemania 7/27 ~ Beginnings 8/3 ~ New Power Soul 8/10 ~ Frontier: Journey Tribute 8/7 ~ Fillet of Soul

Wednesday Workshops on the Farm

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 358 Allen Rd, Hackettstown, NJ

Learn basic self-defense strategies and techniques with Sensei Kristyn in this hour and a half outdoor workshop on the farm. This workshop is designed for women and girls age 12 and up.\n

Pure Petty: A Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers @ Jersey Girl Brewing

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 426 Sand Shore Rd, Hackettstown, NJ

Pure Petty: A Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers will perform a LIVE show on Saturday, August 21 from 530-9PM in our beautifully casual beer garden! Our guests are encouraged to bring chairs...

Doggy Noses & Yoga Poses - PupAsana at Riverside!

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1892 New Jersey 57, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

We're heading to Hackettstown NJ and ready to get down(ward dog) with the pups of Road Trip Rescues!

