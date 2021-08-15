Cancel
Castaic, CA

Castaic events calendar

Posted by 
Castaic Post
Castaic Post
 7 days ago

(CASTAIC, CA) Castaic is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Castaic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsJUc_0bSNLTuh00

Drive In At The Park "Beach Edition" - Mad Max Fury Road

Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Address: 32132 Castaic Lake Dr, Castaic, CA

Watch movies on the beach, under the stars! Now that we are opening the world back up, let's take it out of the cars and onto the beach. Bring chairs, blankets and picnic! Wine, Beer and Pizza...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRaK4_0bSNLTuh00

Evening Whisper

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 25850 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA

Sign up for Thu Aug 26, 2021 7:00 - 9:00PM - Evening Whisper. Join the paint and sip party at this Valencia , CA studio.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCUxQ_0bSNLTuh00

Dragon Boat Festival

Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Castaic, CA

Explore all upcoming dragon boat events in Castaic, find information & tickets for upcoming dragon boat events happening in Castaic.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAN8f_0bSNLTuh00

CMP Rimfire Sporter Match

Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 35970 Golden State Hwy, Castaic, CA

Civilian Marksmanship Rimfire Sporter Match. Competitors will shoot a 60 round course of fire. Match will include both slow fire and rapid fire stages. Shooting coats and other competition...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xvGx_0bSNLTuh00

Men's Conference — NorthPark Community Church

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 28310 Kelly Johnson Pkwy, Valencia, CA

MEN'S CONFERENCE. Gentlemen of NorthPark, we have the opportunity to join other Christian men in the Santa Clarita Valley for an upcoming men's conference. This conference is an excellent...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Castaic Post

Castaic Post

Castaic, CA
37
Followers
180
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Castaic Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Live Events#Movies#Wine Beer And Pizza#Christian
