Castaic events calendar

(CASTAIC, CA) Castaic is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Castaic:

Drive In At The Park "Beach Edition" - Mad Max Fury Road Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Address: 32132 Castaic Lake Dr, Castaic, CA

Watch movies on the beach, under the stars! Now that we are opening the world back up, let's take it out of the cars and onto the beach. Bring chairs, blankets and picnic! Wine, Beer and Pizza...

Evening Whisper Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 25850 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA

Sign up for Thu Aug 26, 2021 7:00 - 9:00PM - Evening Whisper. Join the paint and sip party at this Valencia , CA studio.

Dragon Boat Festival Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Castaic, CA

Explore all upcoming dragon boat events in Castaic, find information & tickets for upcoming dragon boat events happening in Castaic.

CMP Rimfire Sporter Match Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 35970 Golden State Hwy, Castaic, CA

Civilian Marksmanship Rimfire Sporter Match. Competitors will shoot a 60 round course of fire. Match will include both slow fire and rapid fire stages. Shooting coats and other competition...

Men's Conference — NorthPark Community Church Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 28310 Kelly Johnson Pkwy, Valencia, CA

MEN'S CONFERENCE. Gentlemen of NorthPark, we have the opportunity to join other Christian men in the Santa Clarita Valley for an upcoming men's conference. This conference is an excellent...