Dover calendar: What's coming up

(DOVER, NH) Live events are coming to Dover.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dover area:

Car Seat Safety Checks Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

Our Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will help you install your car seat properly and share tips for safe travel with your child

Game Time Trivia at the Thirsty Moose Dover Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 83 Washington Street, Dover, NH 03820

Join us on Tuesdays for the City of Dover's most popular quiz.

Maleficent Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 20 Third Street, Dover, NH 03820

A vengeful fairy is driven to curse an infant princess, only to discover that the child may be the one person who can restore peace to their

Cesarean Birth Class Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

This class is intended for those expecting to have a Cesarean birth (C-section). We will discuss what to expect when you arrive at the Women

The Craft Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 Third Street, Dover, NH 03820

Welcome to the Witching Hour Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Rated R for some terror and violence, and for brief Language