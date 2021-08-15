Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison, AR

Harrison events coming up

Posted by 
Harrison News Watch
Harrison News Watch
 7 days ago

(HARRISON, AR) Live events are coming to Harrison.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harrison:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6mAe_0bSNLPNn00

Lead Pipe Conservatory live @ the Oasis!

Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 2902 Quail Valley Dr, Harrison, AR

Lead Pipe Conservatory is here to play their hearts out! These guys sure put on a good show, we've got cocktails, buckets of beer, and awesome food to enjoy with LPC!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHHbH_0bSNLPNn00

SpringStreet @ "Northwest Arkansas Bluegrass Festival"

Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

SpringStreet is honored to have been invited to be a part of the "Northwest Arkansas Bluegrass Festival" August 20-21, 2021 just north of Harrison, Arkansas! Save the date now and plan to attend...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1zaP_0bSNLPNn00

Modern August & Co. & the Pour House

Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Modern August will be at Their Pour House in downtown Harrison AR to play tracks from his debut album. Join us for an evening of fine folk rock.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwvdH_0bSNLPNn00

Meet Us @ Market

Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 N Main St, Harrison, AR

Please join us at the Farmers & Artisans Market of Harrison on SATURDAY 7 am - Noon. Located on the downtown square in Harrison. We have a wide variety of seasonal products to choose from and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ro7mj_0bSNLPNn00

Ralph Hepola

Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 221 W Stephenson Ave, Harrison, AR

The Boone County Library invites you to come by and enjoy music from Tuba player Ralph Hepola. This program will be located in the upstairs meeting room. Ralph Hepola is heard on 41 recordings and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Harrison News Watch

Harrison News Watch

Harrison, AR
66
Followers
166
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harrison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrison, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Harrison, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Folk Rock#Ar Lead Pipe Conservatory#Lpc#Their Pour House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy