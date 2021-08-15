Harrison events coming up

(HARRISON, AR) Live events are coming to Harrison.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harrison:

Lead Pipe Conservatory live @ the Oasis! Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 2902 Quail Valley Dr, Harrison, AR

Lead Pipe Conservatory is here to play their hearts out! These guys sure put on a good show, we've got cocktails, buckets of beer, and awesome food to enjoy with LPC!

SpringStreet @ "Northwest Arkansas Bluegrass Festival" Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

SpringStreet is honored to have been invited to be a part of the "Northwest Arkansas Bluegrass Festival" August 20-21, 2021 just north of Harrison, Arkansas! Save the date now and plan to attend...

Modern August & Co. & the Pour House Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Modern August will be at Their Pour House in downtown Harrison AR to play tracks from his debut album. Join us for an evening of fine folk rock.

Meet Us @ Market Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 N Main St, Harrison, AR

Please join us at the Farmers & Artisans Market of Harrison on SATURDAY 7 am - Noon. Located on the downtown square in Harrison. We have a wide variety of seasonal products to choose from and...

Ralph Hepola Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 221 W Stephenson Ave, Harrison, AR

The Boone County Library invites you to come by and enjoy music from Tuba player Ralph Hepola. This program will be located in the upstairs meeting room. Ralph Hepola is heard on 41 recordings and...