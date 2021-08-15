Portsmouth events calendar

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Portsmouth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Portsmouth area:

Labor of Love Thrive Fest Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Labold Field, 1804 James St, Portsmouth, OH

As the impact of the pandemic continues, many are still struggling with job loss, mental health concerns, addiction, and food insecurity. The goal of this event is to bring the community together...

Riding for the Kids: Annual Kiwanis Bike Run Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2255 US-23, Portsmouth, OH

The annual Kiwanis Bike Run is set for Saturday, August 28. Registration will begin at the Stag Bar, 2255 U.S. Route 23, Portsmouth, at 10:30 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. The cost is $20 for a...

Burning Art with the Happy Pot at the MSP Farmers Market Portsmouth, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 30 1454.000, Portsmouth, OH 45662

The Happy Pot is ready to host burning glass art at the Farmers Market on the Esplanade Sponsored by the Scioto County Commissioners.

2021 Ducky Derby Portsmouth, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 101 Court Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662

The Ducky Derby is back for 2021, adopt your ducks today! The winning duck receives $1,000.

Prayer Around the Schools // Portsmouth City Schools // Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

We invite the local faith community to join us on Sunday, August 15 for a time of prayer at Portsmouth City Schools. For information, contact Shannon Bowling. We will be praying for... •...