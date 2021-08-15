Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, OH

Portsmouth events calendar

Posted by 
Portsmouth News Alert
Portsmouth News Alert
 7 days ago

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Portsmouth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Portsmouth area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9xaZ_0bSNLL6700

Labor of Love Thrive Fest

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Labold Field, 1804 James St, Portsmouth, OH

As the impact of the pandemic continues, many are still struggling with job loss, mental health concerns, addiction, and food insecurity. The goal of this event is to bring the community together...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30O9Qi_0bSNLL6700

Riding for the Kids: Annual Kiwanis Bike Run

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2255 US-23, Portsmouth, OH

The annual Kiwanis Bike Run is set for Saturday, August 28. Registration will begin at the Stag Bar, 2255 U.S. Route 23, Portsmouth, at 10:30 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. The cost is $20 for a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHnjU_0bSNLL6700

Burning Art with the Happy Pot at the MSP Farmers Market

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 30 1454.000, Portsmouth, OH 45662

The Happy Pot is ready to host burning glass art at the Farmers Market on the Esplanade Sponsored by the Scioto County Commissioners.

Learn More

2021 Ducky Derby

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 101 Court Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662

The Ducky Derby is back for 2021, adopt your ducks today! The winning duck receives $1,000.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzdu6_0bSNLL6700

Prayer Around the Schools // Portsmouth City Schools //

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

We invite the local faith community to join us on Sunday, August 15 for a time of prayer at Portsmouth City Schools. For information, contact Shannon Bowling. We will be praying for... •...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portsmouth News Alert

Portsmouth News Alert

Portsmouth, OH
158
Followers
180
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portsmouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Portsmouth, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Art#Live Events#U S Route 23#The Ducky Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy