Angleton calendar: Coming events

(ANGLETON, TX) Angleton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Angleton:

Summer Open House Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 101 Hidden Oaks Ln, Angleton, TX

Summer Open House Hosted By Hidden Oaks Events. Event starts at Sun Aug 15 2021 at 01:00 pm and happening at West Columbia., Come and meet some of our favorite vendors for some sips, eats and treats!

Lone Star Drift / BC RACING CUP! Round 5 @ MSR Houston TXSL + LSD Series Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Performance Dr, Angleton, TX

Welcome to the BC RACING CUP! Round 5 of Lone Star Drift! We will be sharing track time with the SCCA like normal at this facility. There will be tons of track time and this will not limit your...

Wedding Garage Sale Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1950 County Rd 220, Angleton, TX

Interested in buying or selling wedding decor? Join us for a couple-to-couple event at THE SPRINGS! 💍✨ Q: Do I have to be a SPRINGS Bride or Groom? A: Nope! Everyone is welcome, no matter what...

Peach Street Farmers Market Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 234 S Arcola St, Angleton, TX

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

HouSCCA 2021 Time Trials #5 Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Performance Dr, Angleton, TX

Come have Fun with Cars at the Houston Region SCCA Time Trials #5 at MSR Houston. TrackSprints run from 8 to 10 a.m., and Time Attack runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 2 p.m. the Lone Star Drift Club...