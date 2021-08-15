Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angleton, TX

Angleton calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Angleton Journal
Angleton Journal
 7 days ago

(ANGLETON, TX) Angleton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Angleton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12RUFC_0bSNLKDO00

Summer Open House

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 101 Hidden Oaks Ln, Angleton, TX

Summer Open House Hosted By Hidden Oaks Events. Event starts at Sun Aug 15 2021 at 01:00 pm and happening at West Columbia., Come and meet some of our favorite vendors for some sips, eats and treats!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZftPC_0bSNLKDO00

Lone Star Drift / BC RACING CUP! Round 5 @ MSR Houston TXSL + LSD Series

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Performance Dr, Angleton, TX

Welcome to the BC RACING CUP! Round 5 of Lone Star Drift! We will be sharing track time with the SCCA like normal at this facility. There will be tons of track time and this will not limit your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTglv_0bSNLKDO00

Wedding Garage Sale

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1950 County Rd 220, Angleton, TX

Interested in buying or selling wedding decor? Join us for a couple-to-couple event at THE SPRINGS! 💍✨ Q: Do I have to be a SPRINGS Bride or Groom? A: Nope! Everyone is welcome, no matter what...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ik3ax_0bSNLKDO00

Peach Street Farmers Market

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 234 S Arcola St, Angleton, TX

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More

HouSCCA 2021 Time Trials #5

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Performance Dr, Angleton, TX

Come have Fun with Cars at the Houston Region SCCA Time Trials #5 at MSR Houston. TrackSprints run from 8 to 10 a.m., and Time Attack runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 2 p.m. the Lone Star Drift Club...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Angleton Journal

Angleton Journal

Angleton, TX
30
Followers
162
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Angleton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Angleton, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Lone Star, TX
Angleton, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bc Racing Cup#Scca#Springs#Cdc#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy