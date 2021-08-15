Cancel
Glasgow, KY

Events on the Glasgow calendar

Glasgow Daily
 7 days ago

(GLASGOW, KY) Live events are coming to Glasgow.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Glasgow:

Stacy Mitchhart live at Yancey's

Glasgow, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 128 South Public Square, Glasgow, KY 42141

A night with one of the premiere blues artists in the country, Stacy Mitchhart!

Fly Fishing with Bill Carman

Lucas, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1149 State Park Rd, Lucas, KY

Learn to Fly Fish with Bill CarmanYou'll learn to choose equipment, fly selection, how to read a stream, and how to hook and land a fish. Enjoy the solitude of nature in summerYour streamside...

Rock the Lot

Glasgow, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 205 North Broadway, #St, Glasgow, KY 42141

An outside backlot show at AJ’s place. Live Music all throughout the day with music, food, merch and fun.. come join the party!!!

Under the Sea

Cave City, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 950 Mammoth Cave Rd, Cave City, KY

Under the Sea at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Mammoth Cave, 950 Mammoth Cave Rd, Cave City, United States on Mon Aug 23 2021 at 03:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:00 am

JACKYL with guest ROGUES & ROYALTY

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 E Main St, Glasgow, KY

JACKYL @ Plaza Theatre Glasgow KY AUG 27 @ 8PM CT (Doors 7PM CT)

With Glasgow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

