Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg calendar: Coming events

Clarksburg News Alert
 7 days ago

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Clarksburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clarksburg:

LifeGroups

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 501 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

LifeGroups provide opportunities to grow in your knowledge and application of Scripture.

MOTHER GOOSE MUSIC

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 404 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Every Wednesday at 10:30 - 11:00 is Mother Goose Music. This is a weekly event and for the ages 2-5 but all kids can participate. All are welcomed. During Mother goose music kids sing songs with...

CBC Kids

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 501 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Nursery Pre-K Kids Church (Grades K-2) The Loft (Grades 3-5) *Kids in Kids Church & The Loft join us in the service and are dismissed to their areas after the music. For more information about CBC...

Blood Drive

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Lowndes Hill, Laural Park Rd, Clarksburg, WV

Donors are strongly urged to give now to help ensure lifesaving blood products are available for patients. Your donation is needed now to prevent delays in patient care. Help overcome the severe...

Clarksburg, WV - Jesus Fest Day 1 - Jackson Square

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Clarksburg, WV - Jesus Fest Day 1 - Jackson Square at Jackson Square, East Main Street 154, Clarksburg, WV 26301, Clarksburg, United States on Fri Aug 13 2021 at 06:00 pm to Sun Aug 15 2021 at...

With Clarksburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

