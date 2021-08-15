Cancel
Kingsville, TX

Kingsville events coming soon

Kingsville Voice
 7 days ago

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Kingsville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZbAv_0bSNLC9a00

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1300 Beam Station Rd, Alice, TX

Sign up now: https://bit.ly/3er6sgA to schedule your appointment or call the Blood Center at 361-855-4943

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsOoU_0bSNLC9a00

Cookie Class In Alice

Alice, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 901 North Flournoy Road, Alice, TX 78332

Let's learn all kinds of fun insiders tricks to cookie decorating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aeN2B_0bSNLC9a00

Kingsville Main Street Wine Walk

Kingsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us for our Monthly Main Street Wine Walks! – Sample a variety of Wine – Browse Main Street Shops – Browse Several Vendors – Collect Merchant & Vendor Stamps to be entered into a drawing to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6GFe_0bSNLC9a00

Statewide and Regional Candidate Forum

Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2200 N Texas Blvd, Alice, TX

Please join us for a candidate Sid Miller- Incumbent Candidate for Agriculture Commisioner, James White- Candidate for Agriculture Commisioner, and more to be announced!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzcxa_0bSNLC9a00

SPIRITUAL WARFARE CONFERENCE

Robstown, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard, Robstown, TX 78380

God bless you all ,you are invited to The Spiritual Warfare Conference get ready to get in the battle and learn how to fight in the spirit !

ABOUT

With Kingsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

