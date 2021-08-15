Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge City, KS

Dodge City events coming up

Posted by 
Dodge City Today
Dodge City Today
 7 days ago

(DODGE CITY, KS) Dodge City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dodge City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhzTz_0bSNLAO800

Offerle Fun Day 2021

Offerle, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 300-398 W Front St, Offerle, KS

Please join us for our 2021 Offerle Fun Day on Saturday, August 28th. We will kickoff our event filled day with a parade that starts at 10:00am. This year we want to pay tribute to the 20th...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12cd2E_0bSNLAO800

Billets pour Harlem Globetrotters Dodge City Harlem Globetrotters

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4100 W Comanche St, Dodge City, KS

Home ⇢ Tickets & Tour Dates ⇢ Sporting Events ♫ ⇢ Harlem Globetrotters ♫ ⇢ Dodge City ⚲

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VXXFP_0bSNLAO800

Free Community Movie Night

Minneola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 232 S Main St, Minneola, KS

CrossWalk Christian Church in Minneola, KS will be hosting a free community movie night on Saturday August 21, 2021 at 7pm. We will be showing the movie "Breakthrough", a movie based on a true...

Learn More

KC Metaphysical Fair

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4100 W Comanche St, Dodge City, KS

The KC Metaphysical Fair is traveling to the southwest corner of Kansas August 28th and 29th! Come out for shopping, readings and free workshops! Present will be an aura camera, tarot readers...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8Feq_0bSNLAO800

BTW National Trike-In

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

BTW National Trike-In is an annual event of trike enthusiasts to facilitate triker networking, get resources to new trikers and generally celebrate all things triking. The event will include...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Dodge City Today

Dodge City Today

Dodge City, KS
40
Followers
174
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dodge City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Dodge City, KS
Dodge City, KS
Government
City
Minneola, KS
City
Home, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy