Dodge City events coming up

(DODGE CITY, KS) Dodge City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dodge City area:

Offerle Fun Day 2021 Offerle, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 300-398 W Front St, Offerle, KS

Please join us for our 2021 Offerle Fun Day on Saturday, August 28th. We will kickoff our event filled day with a parade that starts at 10:00am. This year we want to pay tribute to the 20th...

Billets pour Harlem Globetrotters Dodge City Harlem Globetrotters Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4100 W Comanche St, Dodge City, KS

Home ⇢ Tickets & Tour Dates ⇢ Sporting Events ♫ ⇢ Harlem Globetrotters ♫ ⇢ Dodge City ⚲

Free Community Movie Night Minneola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 232 S Main St, Minneola, KS

CrossWalk Christian Church in Minneola, KS will be hosting a free community movie night on Saturday August 21, 2021 at 7pm. We will be showing the movie "Breakthrough", a movie based on a true...

KC Metaphysical Fair Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4100 W Comanche St, Dodge City, KS

The KC Metaphysical Fair is traveling to the southwest corner of Kansas August 28th and 29th! Come out for shopping, readings and free workshops! Present will be an aura camera, tarot readers...

BTW National Trike-In Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

BTW National Trike-In is an annual event of trike enthusiasts to facilitate triker networking, get resources to new trikers and generally celebrate all things triking. The event will include...