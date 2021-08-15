Cancel
Marion, NC

Marion calendar: What's coming up

(MARION, NC) Live events are lining up on the Marion calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

New Manna Ladies Conference Fall 2021

Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 245 E Court St, Marion, NC

2021 New Manna Women's Conference About this Event The New Manna Ladies would like to invite women of all ages to join us for a day of fellowship and worship with guest speakers Janice Elaine...

Summer Craft Stroll

Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Outdoor shopping experience featuring local artisans and crafters! Vendors are socially distanced, following COVID prot…

Free Community Health and Resource Fair!

Old Fort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 128 S Mauney Ave, Old Fort, NC

MATCH, Old Fort Elementary, Old Fort Community Forum, and People on the Move are partnering to host a Community Health and Resource Fair for the Old Fort Community. The fair will take place during...

Watercolor 101 + with Lorelle Bacon

Old Fort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 78C Catawba Ave, Old Fort, NC

Watercolor 101 + with Lorelle Bacon is on Facebook. To connect with Watercolor 101 + with Lorelle Bacon, join Facebook today.

Ribbon Cutting - Marion Hot Wheelz

Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us at Marion Hot Wheelz on Tuesday, August 17th for their ribbon cutting!

