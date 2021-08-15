Cancel
Norfolk, NE

Events on the Norfolk calendar

Norfolk Journal
 7 days ago

(NORFOLK, NE) Norfolk has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Norfolk area:

Farmers Market

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 609 W Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, NE

Head downtown for fresh produce and home baked goods at the Norfolk Farmers Market, now located at Riverpoint Square Park at 3rd and Norfolk Avenue in downtown Norfolk. The Farmers Market will be...

Country Robins Retreat

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 300 N 18th St, Norfolk, NE

We invite you to join us at our quilt retreat. This retreat will be held August 27-29, 2021 (Friday - Sunday) at Immaculata Monastery & Spirituality Center! Norfolk, NE. Join us for several days...

Bob Haase Memorial Races

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2900 Old Hwy 8, Norfolk, NE

Night #2 of the Bob Haase Memorial is here and tonight the Malvern Bank SLMR comes to play as the rest of the classes have already qualified from last night. Classes: Super Late Model, Stock Car...

Beef Blast @ LHNE

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 2010 N 37th St, Norfolk, NE

Please come for our annual Beef Blast silent and live auctions on Sunday, August 29. If you haven’t attended before, it is a very exciting and fun day for LHNE students, parents, and staff – have...

2021 Emergency Nursing Pediatric (ENPC) 2-Day Course *5th Edition*

Norfolk, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 2700 West Norfolk Avenue, Nebraska Room, Norfolk, NE 68701

Emergency care of a pediatric patient requires special knowledge and skills – prepare yourself by taking ENPC!

Norfolk Journal

Norfolk, NE
With Norfolk Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

