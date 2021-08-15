Events on the Norfolk calendar

(NORFOLK, NE) Norfolk has a full slate of live events coming up.

Farmers Market Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 609 W Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, NE

Head downtown for fresh produce and home baked goods at the Norfolk Farmers Market, now located at Riverpoint Square Park at 3rd and Norfolk Avenue in downtown Norfolk. The Farmers Market will be...

Country Robins Retreat Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 300 N 18th St, Norfolk, NE

We invite you to join us at our quilt retreat. This retreat will be held August 27-29, 2021 (Friday - Sunday) at Immaculata Monastery & Spirituality Center! Norfolk, NE. Join us for several days...

Bob Haase Memorial Races Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2900 Old Hwy 8, Norfolk, NE

Night #2 of the Bob Haase Memorial is here and tonight the Malvern Bank SLMR comes to play as the rest of the classes have already qualified from last night. Classes: Super Late Model, Stock Car...

Beef Blast @ LHNE Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 2010 N 37th St, Norfolk, NE

Please come for our annual Beef Blast silent and live auctions on Sunday, August 29. If you haven’t attended before, it is a very exciting and fun day for LHNE students, parents, and staff – have...

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 2700 West Norfolk Avenue, Nebraska Room, Norfolk, NE 68701

Emergency care of a pediatric patient requires special knowledge and skills – prepare yourself by taking ENPC!