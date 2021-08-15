Cancel
Corsicana, TX

Live events coming up in Corsicana

Corsicana Updates
Corsicana Updates
 7 days ago

(CORSICANA, TX) Live events are coming to Corsicana.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Corsicana:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZe3Q_0bSNL2PZ00

Artist Talk with Rehab El Sadek and Vicki Meek

Corsicana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 North Commerce Street, Corsicana, TX 75110

Curator Vicki Meek is in conversation with Egyptian artist Rehab El Sadek ahead of the artist's upcoming solo show at Women and Their Work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWRKr_0bSNL2PZ00

"One Moment at a Time": Memoir Writing with Writer Pam Dudley

Corsicana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 203 North Commerce Street, Corsicana, TX 75110

In our last workshop of Maker Month, writer and former resident Pam Dudley teaches the art of writing memoir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5K90_0bSNL2PZ00

VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION DINNER — Northside Baptist Church

Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2800 N Beaton St, Corsicana, TX

ALL MINISTRY VOLUNTEERS (teachers, extended care, ushers, greeters, all church ministries, etc.) are invited to join us on Sunday, August 29 at 5:30 pm for a time of fun, fellowship, and food as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRtrW_0bSNL2PZ00

LEARN HOW TO BECOME A HOME-BASED TRAVEL AGENT! (Mexia, Texas)

Mexia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 820 W Milam St, Mexia, TX

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10EclG_0bSNL2PZ00

Lefty Frizzell Special Event

Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 215 E 5th Ave, Corsicana, TX

Acoustic show and storytelling by Allen and David Frizzell, with special guest Marty Haggard, for the NEW Left Frizzell film documentary. Doors open at 6:00 Show starts at 8:00 ONCE FILMING STARTS...

