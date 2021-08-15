Ruston calendar: What's coming up

(RUSTON, LA) Ruston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ruston:

Blessing of the Backpacks Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 3401 N Trenton St, Ruston, LA

Let's start the school year off right! We're asking students, teachers, administrators, and support staff at all our schools and universities to bring your backpacks/bags to be blessed.

Charcuterie and Sip Ruston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 203 West Alabama Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270

Bring your friends or significant other and enjoy food, wine and music as you learn how to create the perfect charcuterie board.

Lee Academy Varsity Football @ UCA Farmerville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 110 Hill St, Farmerville, LA

The Union Christian Academy (Farmerville, LA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Lee Academy (Marianna, AR) on Friday, August 20 @ 7p.

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Ruston Ruston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Ruston, LA 71272

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Modern Horizons II Draft Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 109 North Service Rd E, Ruston, LA

Come draft some of the powerful cards and strategies that Modern Horizon II brings to the table. Entry will be $30 and seats are limited.