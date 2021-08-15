Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ruston, LA

Ruston calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ruston News Watch
Ruston News Watch
 7 days ago

(RUSTON, LA) Ruston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ruston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9TSy_0bSNL1Wq00

Blessing of the Backpacks

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 3401 N Trenton St, Ruston, LA

Let's start the school year off right! We're asking students, teachers, administrators, and support staff at all our schools and universities to bring your backpacks/bags to be blessed.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUWpe_0bSNL1Wq00

Charcuterie and Sip

Ruston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 203 West Alabama Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270

Bring your friends or significant other and enjoy food, wine and music as you learn how to create the perfect charcuterie board.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBVWM_0bSNL1Wq00

Lee Academy Varsity Football @ UCA

Farmerville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 110 Hill St, Farmerville, LA

The Union Christian Academy (Farmerville, LA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Lee Academy (Marianna, AR) on Friday, August 20 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy3r0_0bSNL1Wq00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Ruston

Ruston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Ruston, LA 71272

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZiBBD_0bSNL1Wq00

Modern Horizons II Draft

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 109 North Service Rd E, Ruston, LA

Come draft some of the powerful cards and strategies that Modern Horizon II brings to the table. Entry will be $30 and seats are limited.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ruston News Watch

Ruston News Watch

Ruston, LA
64
Followers
182
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ruston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruston, LA
Ruston, LA
Government
City
Sun, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Farmerville, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Academy#Ar#La Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy