What’s up Ada: Local events calendar

(ADA, OK) Ada is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ada:

Dr. Tawfik Ramadan Celebration Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Join us to honor Dr. Tawfik Ramadan's 60th year of service as a physician and to celebrate his birthday. In the course of Dr. Ramadan's career, he has served the community in many ways. Dr...

BroClan | LIVE @AdaFest Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

We will be on the Outdoor Vintage 22 Stage for Adafest 2021! Set time at 11:00am BroClan Members: https://www.facebook.com/AmonandtheCreatures https://www.facebook.com/tokudiditagain...

Michelle Nowlin at Ada Fest Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Michelle Nowlin at Ada Fest at 800 E Main St, Ada, OK 74820-5616, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 02:30 pm

Worship Service (Masks Required) Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 15791 OK-1, Ada, OK

Sunday Worship Service – In order to protect each attendee from the Corona virus we request that everyone wear a protective mask. Thank you!

Pontotoc County Free Fair Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1710 N Broadway Ave d, Ada, OK

Large Carnival, free nightly concerts, indoor and outdoor craft/commercial booths, horse shows, educational displays, food. live free entertainment, draft horses, several contests: baby, tractor...