Ada, OK

What’s up Ada: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Ada Voice
Ada Voice
 7 days ago

(ADA, OK) Ada is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ada:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqrFg_0bSNL0e700

Dr. Tawfik Ramadan Celebration

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Join us to honor Dr. Tawfik Ramadan's 60th year of service as a physician and to celebrate his birthday. In the course of Dr. Ramadan's career, he has served the community in many ways. Dr...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCg0k_0bSNL0e700

BroClan | LIVE @AdaFest

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

We will be on the Outdoor Vintage 22 Stage for Adafest 2021! Set time at 11:00am BroClan Members: https://www.facebook.com/AmonandtheCreatures https://www.facebook.com/tokudiditagain...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CPnn_0bSNL0e700

Michelle Nowlin at Ada Fest

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Michelle Nowlin at Ada Fest at 800 E Main St, Ada, OK 74820-5616, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 02:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBBC3_0bSNL0e700

Worship Service (Masks Required)

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 15791 OK-1, Ada, OK

Sunday Worship Service – In order to protect each attendee from the Corona virus we request that everyone wear a protective mask. Thank you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49FTtK_0bSNL0e700

Pontotoc County Free Fair

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1710 N Broadway Ave d, Ada, OK

Large Carnival, free nightly concerts, indoor and outdoor craft/commercial booths, horse shows, educational displays, food. live free entertainment, draft horses, several contests: baby, tractor...

With Ada Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

