Events on the Hobart calendar

(HOBART, IN) Hobart has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hobart:

Hairbangers Ball Halloween Bash w/Fatal Order Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

Come join us for the ultimate Halloween Party featuring Hairbangers Ball!

Par-Tee for PATH Golf Outing Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 6368 Grand Blvd, Hobart, IN 46342

Golf Outing Hosted by PATH, Inc. Come out and Par-Tee with PATH on Friday, October 1st - 8am registration / 9am shotgun.

TOYS FOR TOTS FUNDRAISER featuring THE SUBLIMINAL VERSES (Slipknot Tribute) Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

5 Heavy Metal Tribute Bands Come Together For A Special Cause!

Tom Petty Tribute Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

Come out for a night of your favorite Tom Petty songs!

Tributes to Foo Fighters, A Perfect Circle & Incubus Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:55 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

Tributes to foo Fighters, A Perfect Circle & Incubus are coming to NWI!