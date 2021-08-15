Cancel
Watertown, WI

Coming soon: Watertown events

Watertown Daily
Watertown Daily
 7 days ago

(WATERTOWN, WI) Watertown is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Watertown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QsbR8_0bSNKyu300

Big Al rocks Riverfest

Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM

RETURN OF THE KING OF THE SURF! Summer is upon us! The surf is up and the boogie's down! That means Big Al is back! Their sole mission: to rock Riverfest righteously. SEND IT! Dust off your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31YVQU_0bSNKyu300

5th Annual Downtown Watertown Wine Walk

Watertown, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 519 East Main Street, Watertown, WI 53094

Attendees will have a chance to visit multiple different downtown locations and sample both red and white wine at each stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Vfk5_0bSNKyu300

Watertown Farmers Market

Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 916 Labaree St, Watertown, WI

Join in on Tuesdays to enjoy the sights, scents and sounds of the Watertown Farmers Market. 2021 Watertown Farmers Market Update The 2021 season of … Watertown Farmers Market Read More »

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8FAT_0bSNKyu300

Love and Theft at River Bend Resort

Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:50 PM

Address: W6940 Rubidell Rd, Watertown, WI

Enjoy great live music at River Bend Resort all summer long! Love and Theft takes the stage on August 21st. Doors open at 7pm, show begins at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15 each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELIan_0bSNKyu300

Hot Dogs & Hot Rods

Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: N2047 Sawmill Rd, Watertown, WI

*Rain Date: Sunday, August 28th* JOIN THE FUN!!!!! Pier Pups Summer Splashdown NADD Dock Diving Competition August 27th-29th Music Provided for the Car Show by Dynamic Sound Entertainment DJ...

