Livingston, TX

Live events Livingston — what’s coming up

Livingston Updates
Livingston Updates
 7 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, TX) Livingston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Livingston area:

Chair Yoga

Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:45 AM

Address: 4003 U.S. Hwy 190 W, Livingston, TX

Chair yoga every Friday at Sew Fancy. 1 p.m. to 1.45 p.m. We'll be doing gentle stretching and some standing poses for balance. $5 per class. Stop by or call Sew Fancy to register for class. Only...

Painter's Choice - Cow in Flowers or Cactus

Onalaska, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 14290 U.S. Hwy 190, Onalaska, TX

Painter's Choice - Cow in Flowers or Cactus, either an 11x14 or 16x20 canvas. Come paint with us, have fun, listen to music & eat some Tex-Mex food! Food is additional cost. Use the PayPal link to...

Thirsty Thursday After- Hours Networking

Cleveland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1002 S Washington Ave, Cleveland, TX

Join us for Thirsty Thursday After- Hours Networking at La Costa Seafood Restaurant and Bar the fourth Thursday of every month 5:30pm- 7:00pm. Hang out have some dinner, or drinks and learn about...

Sunday Morning Worship

Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Please join us for a morning of worship in song and the Word of God. Sunday School: 9:45 - 10:30am, with Sis. Rita Essery teaching Morning Worship - 10:45am, with Pastor Eric Essery bringing the...

Bo Baker and Southern Pride Band

Coldspring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1350 FM3278, Coldspring, TX

Bo Baker and Southern Pride Band at American Legion 629, FM-3278, Camilla, TX 77331, Livingston, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 08:00 pm

Livingston Updates

Livingston Updates

Livingston, TX
With Livingston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

