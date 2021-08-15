Ukiah calendar: Coming events

(UKIAH, CA) Live events are lining up on the Ukiah calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ukiah:

Prawns & Tri Tip Drive by Feed Ukiah, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 497 Leslie Street, Ukiah, CA 95482

Each meal is for 4 people. Price is $80.00. We will contact you to verify the pick up time you want between 3:00 and 5:00

UK - Farmer's Market Storytime Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: Ukiah, CA

FARMER'S MARKET STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10AM-11AM AT THE UKIAH FARMER'S MARKET Kids and their families are welcome to join us for Storytime at the Ukiah Farmer's Market, Saturdays from 10-11AM...

Sundays in the Park - Diggin Dirt Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 600 Live Oak Ave, Ukiah, CA

The last concert of this years series is sure to be one you don’t want to miss as we close out the summer with the red hot Diggin Dirt!!! The band began touring outside of Humboldt County in the...

Surfer Blood en Ukiah en Ukiah Brewing Company Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 102 S State St, Ukiah, CA

Concert of Surfer Blood in Ukiah. The concert will take place at Ukiah Brewing Company in Ukiah. The date of the concert is the 16-08-2021. It starts at 19:00h.

FEARLESS YOUTH NIGHT Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 295 Brush St, Ukiah, CA

All 6-12th grade students are invited to join us for FOOD, FUN, FRIENDS and TRUTH. Come BE FEARLESS.

