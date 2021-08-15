Cancel
Dayton, TX

Live events Dayton — what’s coming up

Dayton News Watch
Dayton News Watch
 7 days ago

(DAYTON, TX) Dayton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dayton:

RW Grand Orator Rhit Moore Presentation

Mont Belvieu, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3132 North Farm to Market 565 Road, Mont Belvieu, TX

RW Grand Orator Rhit Moore will be presenting on "The Letter" "The Letter" is a 100 plus year old letter written by a Past Master of Hillsboro Lodge #192 AF&AM describing the death and destruction...

Hearts and Hands Food Distribution

Mont Belvieu, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 12319 TX-146, Mont Belvieu, TX

Hearts and Hands Food Distribution is on Facebook. To connect with Hearts and Hands Food Distribution, join Facebook today.

Karaoke at The Barn

Mont Belvieu, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 6910 Farm to Market Rd 3180, Mont Belvieu, TX

Looking for place to let loose and sing your heart out!! Look no further! We have karaoke Wednesdays at The Barn and Whiskey Bar every week!! Come enjoy $2 off whiskey and come have a good time!

4v4 male soccer tournament!!!

Dayton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Our very first soccer tournament!! For adult males! (Categoría libre) 4vs4! Small field! Trophy and cash prize!!!

Baby Dedication

Mont Belvieu, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Our next baby dedication will be held Sunday, August 29th at 10:45AM. Bring the whole family and let us join with you in praying for your little ones! Please sign up HERE so we know to expect you!

With Dayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

