Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshalltown, IA

Events on the Marshalltown calendar

Posted by 
Marshalltown Updates
Marshalltown Updates
 7 days ago

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Marshalltown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marshalltown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9zg5_0bSNKuN900

A Night with Steve Angrisano

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 211 W Olive St, Marshalltown, IA

Join us for a night of fun and fellowship with Steve Angrisano and Mary's Meals as they celebrate their final night of the Mercy Tour in Iowa!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikCR4_0bSNKuN900

Family Fishing and Free Lunch at Sand Lake

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

As we wrap up the summer, we would like to offer families one more opportunity to go fishing with us. Even if you have already participated in a previous event, we would love to get you back out...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I970Y_0bSNKuN900

memorial service

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 1209 Iowa Ave W, Marshalltown, IA

Marilyn D. Anson, 92, of Marshalltown passed away Thursday night, January 14, 2021, at Southridge Specialty Care. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service is planned for 10:30...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fREIU_0bSNKuN900

Banda Rancho Viejo

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1005 Lincoln Way, Marshalltown, IA

Find the cheapest flights and accommodation options and get your tickets for Banda Rancho Viejo at Impala Ballroom in Marshalltown, IA, United States Of America on Fri, 27, Aug, 2021 on GigsGuide.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPszq_0bSNKuN900

Pretty Pony Camp

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2932 240th St, Marshalltown, IA

Pretty Pony Camp at Wolfe Ranch of Quakerdale, 2932 240th St, Marshalltown, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 am to 12:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marshalltown Updates

Marshalltown Updates

Marshalltown, IA
39
Followers
180
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marshalltown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Marshalltown, IA
Marshalltown, IA
Government
City
Lincoln, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Ia Join#The Mercy Tour#Southridge Specialty Care#Banda Rancho Viejo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy