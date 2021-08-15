Events on the Marshalltown calendar

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Marshalltown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marshalltown:

A Night with Steve Angrisano Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 211 W Olive St, Marshalltown, IA

Join us for a night of fun and fellowship with Steve Angrisano and Mary's Meals as they celebrate their final night of the Mercy Tour in Iowa!

Family Fishing and Free Lunch at Sand Lake Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

As we wrap up the summer, we would like to offer families one more opportunity to go fishing with us. Even if you have already participated in a previous event, we would love to get you back out...

memorial service Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 1209 Iowa Ave W, Marshalltown, IA

Marilyn D. Anson, 92, of Marshalltown passed away Thursday night, January 14, 2021, at Southridge Specialty Care. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service is planned for 10:30...

Banda Rancho Viejo Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1005 Lincoln Way, Marshalltown, IA

Find the cheapest flights and accommodation options and get your tickets for Banda Rancho Viejo at Impala Ballroom in Marshalltown, IA, United States Of America on Fri, 27, Aug, 2021 on GigsGuide.

Pretty Pony Camp Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2932 240th St, Marshalltown, IA

Pretty Pony Camp at Wolfe Ranch of Quakerdale, 2932 240th St, Marshalltown, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 am to 12:00 pm