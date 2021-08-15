Culpeper events coming soon
(CULPEPER, VA) Live events are lining up on the Culpeper calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Culpeper:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:45 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: Meet-Up Location (7-Eleven Store):, 11113 James Monroe Hwy, Culpeper, VA 22701
This isn’t just another shooting class. It is about the realities of armed self-defense and imparting necessary skills.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: Meet-Up Location (7-Eleven Store):, 11113 James Monroe Hwy, Culpeper, VA 22701
This one day course provides student opportunities to participate in force on force scenarios.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 18351 Corkys Ln, Culpeper, VA
❗Brunch time 🍓🍳🧀 Enjoy your weekend mornings with Eggs Benedict Fries or one of our many other options, and don't forget a ✨Mimosa or Bellini Starter Kit✨ Your choice of either fresh squeezed...
