Culpeper, VA

Culpeper events coming soon

Culpeper Times
Culpeper Times
 7 days ago

(CULPEPER, VA) Live events are lining up on the Culpeper calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Culpeper:

Concealed Carry: Armed Self-Defense

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Meet-Up Location (7-Eleven Store):, 11113 James Monroe Hwy, Culpeper, VA 22701

This isn’t just another shooting class. It is about the realities of armed self-defense and imparting necessary skills.

Tactical Scenarios

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Meet-Up Location (7-Eleven Store):, 11113 James Monroe Hwy, Culpeper, VA 22701

This one day course provides student opportunities to participate in force on force scenarios.

Brunch

Culpeper, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 18351 Corkys Ln, Culpeper, VA

❗Brunch time 🍓🍳🧀 Enjoy your weekend mornings with Eggs Benedict Fries or one of our many other options, and don't forget a ✨Mimosa or Bellini Starter Kit✨ Your choice of either fresh squeezed...

Culpeper Times

Culpeper Times

Culpeper, VA
