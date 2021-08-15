Cancel
Moss Point, MS

Coming soon: Moss Point events

Moss Point News Alert
Moss Point News Alert
 7 days ago

(MOSS POINT, MS) Live events are coming to Moss Point.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moss Point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBKC2_0bSNKriy00

Freedom Conference

Pascagoula, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4007 Pascagoula St, Pascagoula, MS

At the end of the Freedom Course, Collective will host a Freedom Conference that every Freedom member is encouraged to attend along with anyone else who would like to be free from anything that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMqHg_0bSNKriy00

Girl Get Your Life Together

Vancleave, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4124 Twisted Run Lane, Vancleave, MS 39565

Build Your Personal Life Blueprint in 8 Areas of Wellness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIMEq_0bSNKriy00

Saved by the Bell Sunday

Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 7300 Campground Rd, Moss Point, MS

We are so excited to have our first "Saved by the Bell Sunday Family Fun Day" Magnolia Springs Assembly of God! You don’t wanna miss it! This our back to school bash for the whole family! There’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAiPb_0bSNKriy00

Hellgrimm, Faking Solace, Michael Ross Live at The Celtic

Pascagoula, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Explore all upcoming celtic events in Pascagoula, find information & tickets for upcoming celtic events happening in Pascagoula.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkhyY_0bSNKriy00

MID-WEEK WORSHIP SERVICE 6 PM

Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 14701 Lily Orchard Rd, Moss Point, MS

Need a mid-week pick-me-up? Join us for this fun, refueling service on Tuesday nights at 6 PM. Feast on the Word of God and enjoy the fellowship!

