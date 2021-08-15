Events on the Benton Harbor calendar

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Benton Harbor is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Benton Harbor:

MAKER MONDAY - LMC Fab Lab - Open Lab & Tours, inquiry Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2755 East Napier Avenue, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Stop in and get your questions answered, find out about the lab, and what we have to offer the community

Wendzel Will — Public Affairs Associates Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1516 Roslin Rd, Benton Harbor, MI

James Neary and the Bevy Blue - Live at The Livery Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 190 5th Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

James Neary and the Bevy Blue returns to The Livery stage on Saturday, August 28th!! 7:30 doors | 8:30 show ----- $7adv | $10 at the door

Backpacks For Good - Students From the 49022 Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 W Main St, Benton Harbor, MI

Berrien Community Foundation is hosting Backpacks For Good, a back-to-school readiness event sponsored by Whirlpool Corporation! Swing by to grab a backpack full of goodies for your student(s...

12 Corners Wine Run Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 1201 N Benton Center Rd, Benton Harbor, MI

Like Running or Walking? Love Wine? This race is for you! Registration includes: A race t-shirt, souvenir wine glass, finisher medal and a glass of wine (or soda for our under 21 runners) after...