Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton Harbor, MI

Events on the Benton Harbor calendar

Posted by 
Benton Harbor News Flash
Benton Harbor News Flash
 7 days ago

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Benton Harbor is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Benton Harbor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sl1TX_0bSNKoK100

MAKER MONDAY - LMC Fab Lab - Open Lab & Tours, inquiry

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2755 East Napier Avenue, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Stop in and get your questions answered, find out about the lab, and what we have to offer the community

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgIXQ_0bSNKoK100

Wendzel Will — Public Affairs Associates

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1516 Roslin Rd, Benton Harbor, MI

One Michigan Avenue Building • 120 North Washington Square, Suite 1050, Lansing, MI 48933 517.371.3800 • paa@paaonline.com Copyright © 2020 Public Affairs Associates • All Rights Reserved

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OR5qM_0bSNKoK100

James Neary and the Bevy Blue - Live at The Livery

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 190 5th Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

James Neary and the Bevy Blue returns to The Livery stage on Saturday, August 28th!! 7:30 doors | 8:30 show ----- $7adv | $10 at the door

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RI9DT_0bSNKoK100

Backpacks For Good - Students From the 49022

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 W Main St, Benton Harbor, MI

Berrien Community Foundation is hosting Backpacks For Good, a back-to-school readiness event sponsored by Whirlpool Corporation! Swing by to grab a backpack full of goodies for your student(s...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLbcP_0bSNKoK100

12 Corners Wine Run

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 1201 N Benton Center Rd, Benton Harbor, MI

Like Running or Walking? Love Wine? This race is for you! Registration includes: A race t-shirt, souvenir wine glass, finisher medal and a glass of wine (or soda for our under 21 runners) after...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor, MI
115
Followers
167
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Benton Harbor News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
Benton Harbor, MI
Government
City
Benton Harbor, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Glass#Souvenir#Live Events#Race#Mi One Michigan#Whirlpool Corporation#Sun Jul 07
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy