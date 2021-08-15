Cancel
Bemidji, MN

Bemidji calendar: What's coming up

Bemidji Bulletin
(BEMIDJI, MN) Live events are coming to Bemidji.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bemidji:

United Way Wine & Beer Tasting

Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7598 Bemidji Road Northeast, Bemidji, MN 56601

19th Annual Wine & Beer Tasting through the United Way of Bemidji Area

Epic Mississippi River Bike Tour

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

When you tip-toe through the humble origin near Lake Itasca, you will never believe this trickle of water will be the “Mighty Mississippi” emptying into the Gulf of Mexico some 2552 miles...

Beltrami County Fair

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 7223 Fairgrounds Rd NW, Bemidji, MN

Beltrami County Fair features Carnival, 4-H exhibits, commercial exhibits, animal barns, home arts and horticultural displays, Motocross, demo derby and rodeo, draft horse show, horse shows every...

Saturday Morning Pokémon TCG

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 407 Algoma St NW, Bemidji, MN

We're back, and it's time to catch'em all! Saturday Morning Pokémon is a predominantly youth-focused opportunity for players ages 6+ to play some Pokémon TCG with other Pokemon trainers, friends...

Roxanne Marie (Grosfield) Landgren

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3330 Irvine Ave NW, Bemidji, MN

An obituary is not available at this time for Roxanne Marie (Grosfield) Landgren. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a...

