Events on the Rolla calendar

(ROLLA, MO) Rolla is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rolla area:

Daily Visits (August Dates Available) Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 1346 N Bishop Ave, Rolla, MO

Currently Daily Visits are 2-3 hours and consist of an admissions presentation, campus and residential life tour and an academic departmental visit. Each visiting student is currently limited to...

Ward 3 Neighborhood Watch initial meeting Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 Forum Dr, Rolla, MO

Come out to Rolla Technical Center to learn how we can all be a part of our neighborhood watch program. This initial meeting will help explain how we can all do simple acts to keep crime out of...

Downtown Dishes & Drinks 2021 Rolla, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 8th & Pine Streets, Rolla, MO 65401

Stroll the streets of Downtown Rolla for an amazing sampling of food and drinks from some of Rolla's favorite downtown bars & restaurants.

August Rolla kids paint Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 601 Kingshighway Ste C, Rolla, MO

Our monthly kids paint Harry Potter style! *** ONLY 15 SPOTS AVAILABLE*** canvas are pay by size 8x10-$20 9x12-$22 11x14-$25 You MUST pre-register at Nutrition Goals 2.0 to save your spot today...

Witches Night Out 2021 Rolla, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 505 West 6th Street, Rolla, MO 65401

Dust off those brooms and come help us raise money for a great cause while we enjoy the spooky season! All witches and warlocks welcome!