Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rolla, MO

Events on the Rolla calendar

Posted by 
Rolla Digest
Rolla Digest
 7 days ago

(ROLLA, MO) Rolla is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rolla area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdx8T_0bSNKUcN00

Daily Visits (August Dates Available)

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 1346 N Bishop Ave, Rolla, MO

Currently Daily Visits are 2-3 hours and consist of an admissions presentation, campus and residential life tour and an academic departmental visit. Each visiting student is currently limited to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NOLSL_0bSNKUcN00

Ward 3 Neighborhood Watch initial meeting

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 Forum Dr, Rolla, MO

Come out to Rolla Technical Center to learn how we can all be a part of our neighborhood watch program. This initial meeting will help explain how we can all do simple acts to keep crime out of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONABH_0bSNKUcN00

Downtown Dishes & Drinks 2021

Rolla, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 8th & Pine Streets, Rolla, MO 65401

Stroll the streets of Downtown Rolla for an amazing sampling of food and drinks from some of Rolla's favorite downtown bars & restaurants.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPkAr_0bSNKUcN00

August Rolla kids paint

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 601 Kingshighway Ste C, Rolla, MO

Our monthly kids paint Harry Potter style! *** ONLY 15 SPOTS AVAILABLE*** canvas are pay by size 8x10-$20 9x12-$22 11x14-$25 You MUST pre-register at Nutrition Goals 2.0 to save your spot today...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbT5I_0bSNKUcN00

Witches Night Out 2021

Rolla, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 505 West 6th Street, Rolla, MO 65401

Dust off those brooms and come help us raise money for a great cause while we enjoy the spooky season! All witches and warlocks welcome!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rolla Digest

Rolla Digest

Rolla, MO
54
Followers
179
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rolla Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rolla, MO
Government
City
Rolla, MO
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Live Events#Mo Currently Daily Visits#Mo Come#Rolla Technical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy