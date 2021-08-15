Ponca City calendar: Events coming up

(PONCA CITY, OK) Live events are coming to Ponca City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ponca City area:

Shidler's Annual One Day Car Show Shidler, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 S, Cosden Ave, Shidler, OK

Park opens 8:30am for early registration, show commences 10:00am - 4:00pm; Dash plaques for first 150 entries, goody bags, 50/50 pot, door prizes, music, award plaques in numerous categories plus...

Family Pizza Party Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 218 S 6th St, Ponca City, OK

Sunday, Aug. 15 - Kids move to new classes & ALL families with children (birth - 5th grade) are invited to a Pizza Party after church. Pizza Party will end by 1:00. RSVP to kids@fbcponca.org.

Word Search Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2024 Turner St, Ponca City, OK

A word search, word find, word seek, word sleuth or mystery word puzzle is a word game that consists of the letters of words placed in a grid, which usually ... Read More

Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting Agenda Newkirk, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 201 S Main St, Newkirk, OK

Kay County, Oklahoma P.O. Box 450 201 S Main Newkirk OK 74647 Phone: 1-888-567-4611

Kay County Free Fair Blackwell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Blackwell, OK

Largest county fair in Oklahoma! Over 90 outdoor vendors, 8 buildings full of exhibits, livestock competition, carnival rides, and live entertainment.