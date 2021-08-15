Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ponca City, OK

Ponca City calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Ponca City Daily
Ponca City Daily
 7 days ago

(PONCA CITY, OK) Live events are coming to Ponca City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ponca City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pq0uz_0bSNKRyC00

Shidler's Annual One Day Car Show

Shidler, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 S, Cosden Ave, Shidler, OK

Park opens 8:30am for early registration, show commences 10:00am - 4:00pm; Dash plaques for first 150 entries, goody bags, 50/50 pot, door prizes, music, award plaques in numerous categories plus...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3338Dc_0bSNKRyC00

Family Pizza Party

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 218 S 6th St, Ponca City, OK

Sunday, Aug. 15 - Kids move to new classes & ALL families with children (birth - 5th grade) are invited to a Pizza Party after church. Pizza Party will end by 1:00. RSVP to kids@fbcponca.org.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0HU6_0bSNKRyC00

Word Search

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2024 Turner St, Ponca City, OK

A word search, word find, word seek, word sleuth or mystery word puzzle is a word game that consists of the letters of words placed in a grid, which usually ... Read More

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlKUr_0bSNKRyC00

Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting Agenda

Newkirk, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 201 S Main St, Newkirk, OK

Kay County, Oklahoma P.O. Box 450 201 S Main Newkirk OK 74647 Phone: 1-888-567-4611

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMEVC_0bSNKRyC00

Kay County Free Fair

Blackwell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Blackwell, OK

Largest county fair in Oklahoma! Over 90 outdoor vendors, 8 buildings full of exhibits, livestock competition, carnival rides, and live entertainment.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ponca City Daily

Ponca City Daily

Ponca City, OK
75
Followers
168
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ponca City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Ponca City, OK
Ponca City, OK
Government
City
Newkirk, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#A Pizza Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy