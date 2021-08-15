Cancel
Mcminnville, TN

What’s up Mcminnville: Local events calendar

Mcminnville Bulletin
Mcminnville Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Mcminnville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mcminnville area:

The Outlaws

Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110

The Outlaws 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!

The Allman Betts Band

Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110

The Allman Betts Band 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!

Enhanced Carry Permit Class - September 2021

Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 11564 Harrison Ferry Road, McMinnville, TN 37110

This is the state-mandated safety class required to get your Enhanced Handgun Carry Permit.

Paul Thorn & Reckless Kelly

Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110

Paul Thorn & Reckless Kelly 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!

The Agee Family

McMinnville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2330 Shelbyville Rd, McMinnville, TN

Sunday, August 29, 2021, 5:00pm CST Jerry Wiser - Contact Janet Phillips - Contact ??? - Pastor Singing Newtown Baptist Church 2330 Shelbyville Rd McMinnville, TN 37110 931-668-2300

