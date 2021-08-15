Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest events calendar

Posted by 
Ridgecrest News Watch
Ridgecrest News Watch
 7 days ago

(RIDGECREST, CA) Ridgecrest has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ridgecrest:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03nqlk_0bSNKK2L00

Book Club - The Puzzle Women

Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 235 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest, CA

Book Club - The Puzzle Women is on Facebook. To connect with Book Club - The Puzzle Women, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsmd5_0bSNKK2L00

Beer & Brushes Paint Night- August

Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 259 Balsam Street, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

Sign up in advance for this Beer & Brushes Paint Night Event Price includes all materials, instruction, and first beer of the evening

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYshA_0bSNKK2L00

Koresma

Weldon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3135 S Kelso Valley Rd, Weldon, CA

"Beacon" is chill track that's still suited for the dance floor from Koresma and Skysia. The track started in LA mid pandemic and then was bounced around remotely and even was worked on by Skysia...

Learn More

Tropo

Weldon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3135 S Kelso Valley Rd, Weldon, CA

Get all 4 Tropo releases available on Bandcamp and save 35% . Includes unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality downloads of Blue Mountain , Chrystalink , Holographic , and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rP7Cd_0bSNKK2L00

Paw Patrol Movie Toddler Takeover

Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 1631 Triangle Dr, Ridgecrest, CA

We are a 8 screen hometown cinemas focusing on new releases & classic throwbacks. We offer special events such as birthday parties and toddler takeovers.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest, CA
53
Followers
174
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ridgecrest News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weldon, CA
City
Ridgecrest, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Ridgecrest, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Tropo#Bandcamp#Chrystalink Holographic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy