Ridgecrest events calendar

(RIDGECREST, CA) Ridgecrest has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ridgecrest:

Book Club - The Puzzle Women Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 235 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest, CA

Book Club - The Puzzle Women is on Facebook. To connect with Book Club - The Puzzle Women, join Facebook today.

Beer & Brushes Paint Night- August Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 259 Balsam Street, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

Sign up in advance for this Beer & Brushes Paint Night Event Price includes all materials, instruction, and first beer of the evening

Koresma Weldon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3135 S Kelso Valley Rd, Weldon, CA

"Beacon" is chill track that's still suited for the dance floor from Koresma and Skysia. The track started in LA mid pandemic and then was bounced around remotely and even was worked on by Skysia...

Tropo Weldon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3135 S Kelso Valley Rd, Weldon, CA

Get all 4 Tropo releases available on Bandcamp and save 35% . Includes unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality downloads of Blue Mountain , Chrystalink , Holographic , and...

Paw Patrol Movie Toddler Takeover Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 1631 Triangle Dr, Ridgecrest, CA

We are a 8 screen hometown cinemas focusing on new releases & classic throwbacks. We offer special events such as birthday parties and toddler takeovers.