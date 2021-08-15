Child falls from third-story window

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A child has been taken to a hospital after falling from a window in Grand Forks.

Police said in a news release late Saturday night that officers were called to an address on the city’s northeast side a little before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a small child who had fallen from a third-story window. The child was taken to Altru Hospital with unknown injuries. An investigation is under way. The release offered no further details.

A message left with the police department Saturday wasn’t immediately returned. No one immediately responded to an email sent to the hospital’s media inbox.