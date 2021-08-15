Live events coming up in Jasper

(JASPER, AL) Live events are lining up on the Jasper calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jasper:

Chevy 6 Jasper, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Jasper, AL

Chevy 6 Chevy 6 has long been considered one of the most popular bands in Alabama and the Southeast. A high energy band that plays Motown, Classic Rock, Oldies and Pop. You will hear some of your...

Third Thursday Class Jasper, AL

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 17010 AL-69, Jasper, AL

Join us for our third Thursday class open to all members and guests, beginning at 10:00 AM in the downstairs adult classroom — bring a friend!

Newsong in Concert Jasper, AL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Newsong in concert at Mount Vernon August 15! Click the link below to register. SEATS ARE LIMITED! You must register to ensure you have a seat. The concert will be held in the Family Life Center...

2021 Fall Career Fair Jasper, AL

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 204 19th St E #100, Jasper, AL

Bevill State Community College Division of Workforce Solutions, Workforce Development and Education Initiative of the Chamber of Commerce of Walker County, and Jasper Career Center have joined to...

90's Brewery Crawl presented by Old 64 Jasper, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

90's Brewery Crawl presented by Old 64 at Jasper, AL, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 07:00 pm