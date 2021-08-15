Cancel
Jasper, AL

Live events coming up in Jasper

Jasper News Alert
 7 days ago

(JASPER, AL) Live events are lining up on the Jasper calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jasper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSJEx_0bSNKEjz00

Chevy 6

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Jasper, AL

Chevy 6 Chevy 6 has long been considered one of the most popular bands in Alabama and the Southeast. A high energy band that plays Motown, Classic Rock, Oldies and Pop. You will hear some of your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IGzl_0bSNKEjz00

Third Thursday Class

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 17010 AL-69, Jasper, AL

Join us for our third Thursday class open to all members and guests, beginning at 10:00 AM in the downstairs adult classroom — bring a friend!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0A8L_0bSNKEjz00

Newsong in Concert

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Newsong in concert at Mount Vernon August 15! Click the link below to register. SEATS ARE LIMITED! You must register to ensure you have a seat. The concert will be held in the Family Life Center...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cCLT_0bSNKEjz00

2021 Fall Career Fair

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 204 19th St E #100, Jasper, AL

Bevill State Community College Division of Workforce Solutions, Workforce Development and Education Initiative of the Chamber of Commerce of Walker County, and Jasper Career Center have joined to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtCrL_0bSNKEjz00

90's Brewery Crawl presented by Old 64

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

90's Brewery Crawl presented by Old 64 at Jasper, AL, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 07:00 pm

ABOUT

With Jasper News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

